The most in-demand jobs in South Africa right now – and what they pay

Jobs portal CareerJunction has updated its trending careers for December 2016, showing the most in-demand skills and jobs in South Africa right now.

An expected drop in jobs as well as job seeker activity was seen during the month of December, indicating increased competition for job seekers.

The construction, motor and telecoms industries were the biggest losers, posting results between 59% and 63% lower than the previous year. The finance and IT industries on the other hand continued to show a promising demand trend with increases of between 5% and 15%.

These trends are reflected by the most in-demand jobs. These “trending jobs” provide an indication of positions that have become more popular in the online job market and have seen a recent spike in demand.

You can find them detailed below.

IT Project Administration / Management

Average salary offerings for a skilled level position:

Gauteng: R39,074 to R47,656 p.m

Western Cape: R34,247 to R47,050 p.m

Nursing / Professional Care Giving

Average salary offerings for a skilled level position:

Gauteng: R19,668 to R24,473 p.m

Western Cape: R17,980 to R24,143 p.m

Kwa-Zulu Natal: R19,455 to R24,600 p.m

Business Analysis

Average salary offerings for a skilled level position:

Gauteng: R40,841 to R48,107 p.m

Western Cape: R36,730 to R47,093 p.m

Kwa-Zulu Natal: R28,131 to R35,143 p.m

CareerJunction also detailed the skills most currently in-demand by South African employers. These are not career specific, but are rather the most requested skills to have across all respective fields.

Like the trending jobs in December, prospective employees with IT and financial knowledge currently have a leg up in the job market.

Software Development (Information Technology)

Software Development remains the most sought after skill set on CareerJunction, where over 25,000 jobs are posted monthly. During December 2016, over 25% of job postings were allocated to IT professionals. C# and .Net skills remain at the forefront of market demand.

Representative/ Sales Consulting

Recruitment activity for Sales professionals seems to be less affected by the holiday season compared to other sectors. The job market is competitive for job seekers. Vacancies for Sales staff often receive a large amount of applications.

Middle / Department Management (Business & Management)

Great employment prospects are evident across South Africa within the field of Department Management, particularly for Operations Managers, Production Managers, Finance Managers, Sales Managers and General Managers.

