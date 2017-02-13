SA diplomats behaving badly abroad

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac0a5c4d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=877&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ac0a5c4d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A list of eight foreign-based diplomats are under investigation by the State Security Agency after they were convicted of various offences – including a case of culpable homicide.

According to a report Sunday Independent, the investigation will decide if the Department of International Relations and Co-operation should withdraw the security clearance of the diplomats before they could be expelled.

Former ANC chief whip, Stone Sizani, who was redeployed to the position of South Africa’s ambassador to Germany less than a year ago, is among those in hot water, having been found guilty of public violence and violating the Value Added Tax Act, the paper reported.

Ambassador to Israel Sisa Ngombane, meanwhile was arrested after attending a prohibited gathering, and diplomat Mthembisi Mjikeliso was convicted for culpable homicide in Botswana, the article said.

The Sunday Independent also reported that political counsellor in Bulgaria, BP Motloung, was arrested for reckless and negligent driving in Sofia, while P Mukeni is also under investigation due to a similar offense.

In a recent written reply in Parliament, International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said no decision had been taken on the future of these diplomats.

“When an official has committed a crime, a full vetting investigation is conducted in order to determine if his or her security clearance must be withdrawn. If it is withdrawn, the official will not be able to be posted again as a security clearance is a requirement for a posting,” said Nkoana-Mashabane.

Read: Ever wondered what the rest of Africa thinks of South Africa? Turns out, not much