mobile menu mobile search

SA diplomats behaving badly abroad

By February 13, 20170 Comments
SA diplomats behaving badly abroad
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

A list of eight foreign-based diplomats are under investigation by the State Security Agency after they were convicted of various offences – including a case of culpable homicide.

According to a report Sunday Independent, the investigation will decide if the Department of International Relations and Co-operation should withdraw the security clearance of the diplomats before they could be expelled.

Former ANC chief whip, Stone Sizani, who was redeployed to the position of South Africa’s ambassador to Germany less than a year ago, is among those in hot water, having been found guilty of public violence and violating the Value Added Tax Act, the paper reported.

Ambassador to Israel Sisa Ngombane, meanwhile was arrested after attending a prohibited gathering, and diplomat Mthembisi Mjikeliso was convicted for culpable homicide in Botswana, the article said.

The Sunday Independent also reported that political counsellor in Bulgaria, BP Motloung, was arrested for reckless and negligent driving in Sofia, while P Mukeni is also under investigation due to a similar offense.

In a recent written reply in Parliament, International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said no decision had been taken on the future of these diplomats.

“When an official has committed a crime, a full vetting investigation is conducted in order to determine if his or her security clearance must be withdrawn. If it is withdrawn, the official will not be able to be posted again as a security clearance is a requirement for a posting,” said Nkoana-Mashabane.

Read: Ever wondered what the rest of Africa thinks of South Africa? Turns out, not much

 

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Headline
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News
Scam alert warning

Warning: ATM card swap scam is on the rise – this is what to look out for

SABC signs off on dozens of dodgy contracts worth millions: report

adaptIT

Adapt IT shows massive 32% jump in interim profit

How the Internet of Things will transform your world

5 important things happening in South Africa today

Donald Trump plays a round of golf with Ernie Els

These are the worst hijacking hotspots in South Africa

How much Kings, Queens and other traditional leaders get paid in South Africa

Join the Conversation
2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×