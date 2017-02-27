Over half of Joburg and Durban’s water is “missing” due to leaks and illegal usage

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac0a5c4d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=877&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ac0a5c4d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Johannesburg and Durban metros are currently losing losing a combined 56% of their water through leaks and illegal connections‚ according to Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

Mokonyane was speaking at the launch of phase 2 of the department’s the “war on leaks” in Durban‚ according to a report by The Sowetan.

“Given our water challenges and the drought we confront‚ this is water that we cannot afford to lose when our country is in need of water‚” said Mokonyane.

“For example‚ in the Johannesburg Metro alone‚ we have 35% of non-revenue water and of that 16% is unaccounted for. In the eThekwini Metro also‚ we have 40.7% of non-revenue water and of that‚ 59.3% is unaccounted for. In all likelihood‚ in both cases‚ this is water lost through leaks and illegal connections.”

The war on leaks programme was launched in a bid to deal with the loss of water worth R7 billion annually through leaks. It is aimed at mobilising and training 15,000 young people to become water agents, artisans and plumbers.

Phase 1 of the programme was officially launched by President Jacob Zuma in Nelson Mandela Metro, Eastern Cape, in September 2015. This phase reportedly saw 3,000 young people recruited and trained through-out the country.

“A total of 3,008 phase 1 learners were recruited and only 2 729 are currently enrolled onto the programme, of which 55% are artisans, 37% are water agents and only 8% plumbers. Sadly the rest we lost to other opportunities arising, among others,” said Mokonyane.

With the launch of Phase 2, a further 7 000 young people are now enrolled in the programme, bringing the total of youth engaged in the programme to 10,000 according to the department.

