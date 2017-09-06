5 important things happening in South Africa today

Here’s what is happening in and affecting South Africa today:

Despite the budget for VIP jet use being used up, president Jacob Zuma still forked over R20 million in state funds to fly on a private jet to China. This, while the presidential jet Inkwazi is ‘good to go’ and simply sitting, unused. The president’s use of private planes is a constant point of contention in SA politics. Government insists Inkwazi is not fit for use.

Following shareholder approval to repurchase R1.7 billion worth of Shoprite shares, Steinhoff and billionaire Christo Wiese are likely to emerge as the new majority shareholders at the group. The revelation was made in prelisting circular for Steinhoff Africa, showing where the 50% control of Shoprite was now centred.

The Constitutional Court expressed frustration at opposition parties that are trying to get president Jacob Zuma impeached through court processes, questioning whether they had exhausted all available means through Parliament. Speaker Baleka Mbete was also chastised for not opening up more processes through National Assembly.

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe has lashed out at politicians using state resources to execute ‘dirty tricks’ against opponents. This follows targeted smear campaigns against deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa this week. Mantashe said that the same tactics were used ahead of the Polokwane conference, and said if it wasn’t stopped, it would kill the ANC.

South Africa’s rand firmed against the dollar on Tuesday after data showed the economy emerged from recession in the second quarter. On Wednesday the rand was trading at R12.92 to the dollar, R16.84 to the pound and R15.38 to the euro.