Brian Molefe scores R30 million golden handshake from Eskom – report

Ex-Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has received a R30 million payout from state owned power utility, Eskom, despite only serving at the company for 18 months, the Sunday Times reported.

Molefe resigned as CEO of Eskom at the end of 2016, following the release of the Public Protector’s State Capture report, in which he was implicated as having a close relationship with the controversial Gupta family.

The report contained phone call records, showing that Molefe and the Gupta brothers had made 58 phone calls to each other in a small window of time.

This was over and above allegations contained in the report that the Gupta family had received preferential treatment by Eskom, and were even ‘bailed out’ by the power utility, where Eskom funded the family’s acquisition of Optimum coal mines.

Molefe has since been sworn in as a Member of Parliament representing the ANC of the North West Province, in February.

Documents from Eskom seen by the Sunday Times showed that Molefe was paid R30.1-million on March 23, which was described as “very irregular”.

One document listed the sum under “separation/severance cost” while another listed it as an “Eskom pension fund” payment, the paper said.

The Sunday Times reported that Molefe’s package as Eskom CEO was R8 million a year. Eskom has a history of paying its executives high salaries despite its struggles operationally.

Eskom board spokesman Khulani Qoma said: “We declare all our directors’ emoluments in our annual report, which is due in June. No amount was paid … over and above the remuneration due to him as end of 2016.”

