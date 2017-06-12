Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane quits

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab190fe2&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=889&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ab190fe2' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eskom chairperson Ben Ngubane has resigned from the company’s board with immediate effect.

Public enterprises minister Lynne Brown announced late on Monday night that Ngubane has resigned with immediate effect as Non-Executive Director and Chairperson of the Board of Eskom.

She said that Ngubane tendered his resignation, and she accepted.

“To ensure continuity at Eskom, I have decided to appoint Mr Zethembe Khoza as interim Chairperson,” Brown said.

“I would like to thank Dr Ngubane for his contribution to turning Eskom around since the load shedding days and wish him well,” she said.

Ngubane has been one of former CEO Brian Molefe’s biggest defenders throughout his recent reappointment scandal, and has more recently been implicated in the ongoing state capture saga.

Former mining minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi alleged that Ngubane and Molefe put pressure on him to blackmail Glencore into selling Optimum coal mines to the Gupta family.

Ngubane denied the claim, saying that a board chair could not exert power over a sitting minister.

