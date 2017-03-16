mobile menu mobile search

InvestSA One Stop Shop to be launched

By March 16, 20170 Comments
President Jacob Zuma will on Friday officially launch the Invest South Africa One Stop Shop (InvestSA OSS) at the Department of Trade and Industry offices in Pretoria, says the Presidency.

The Presidency on Wednesday said the ground-breaking and enabling programme will enable investors to use one centre to obtain services and to shorten and simplify administrative procedures and guidelines for the issuance of business approvals, permits and licenses.

“This should help remove bottlenecks faced by investors in establishing and running businesses in the country,” said the Presidency.

InvestSA OSS has been established to improve the ease of doing business in South Africa.

The President formally announced InvestSA in the State of the Nation Address and also informed business leaders on February 2016.

Businesspeople had informed government on many occasions of the difficulties and delays they incur when having to move from one department or institution to another to obtain licences and other services.

The InvestSA OSS will further serve to co-ordinate Provincial OSS investment centres incorporating the special economic zones, provincial investment agencies, local authorities and the relevant government departments involved in regulatory, registration, permits and licensing matters.

Last year, the President established an Inter-Ministerial Committee on Investment where the President, Deputy President and Ministers whose departments provide enabling services for investors, come together to discuss ways of improving the way the services are provided so as to ease delays and frustrations for investors.

