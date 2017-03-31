ANC was informed, not consulted over Cabinet reshuffle: Mantashe

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a74597b0&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1072&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a74597b0' border='0' alt='' /></a>

African National Congress (ANC) secretary general, Gwede Mantashe, says that the ruling party was not consulted over the Cabinet reshuffle announced by president Jacob Zuma, but rather it was merely informed.

The president reshuffled his cabinet after he summoned the rest of the ANC’s top six to an urgent meeting in Pretoria on Thursday evening.

The announcement was then made in the early hours of Friday morning, and included confirmation of the firing of finance minister, Pravin Gordhan, and deputy finance minister, Mcebisi Jonas.

Gordhan has been replaced by the now former minister of Home Affairs, Malusi Gigaba, while Jonas is replaced by ANC MP Sfiso Buthelezi, an economist who resigned as the COO of the Makana Investment Corporation before joining parliament.

Speaking to Radio 702 on Friday morning, Mantashe confirmed that there was a discussion on Monday about removing Gordhan. He described the the reshuffling of other ministers however, as ‘being informed’. “I can’t use the word consulted,” Mantashe said.

“I felt like this list has been developed somewhere else, is (was) given to us to legitimise it,” he said.

Mantashe said he is not comfortable with the reshuffle. “I’m very uncomfortable because areas where ministers do not perform have not been touched. Ministers have been moved, the majority of them were good performing ministers. I’m just uncomfortable with it.”

Mantashe said that the president knows that the ANC is unhappy with the changes to the Cabinet.

Zuma made the following changes to his Cabinet:

Ministers

Minister of Energy, Ms Mmamoloko “Nkhensani” Kubayi Minister of Transport, Mr Joe Maswanganyi Minister of Finance, Mr Malusi Gigaba Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula Minister of Public Works, Mr Nathi Nhleko, Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mr Thembelani Nxesi Minister of Tourism, Ms Tokozile Xasa Minister of Public Service and Administration, Ms Faith Muthambi Minister of Home Affairs, Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize Minister of Communications, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo

Deputy ministers

Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration, Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Sifiso Buthelezi Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr Ben Martins Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture, Ms Maggie Sotyu Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Gratitude Magwanishe Deputy Minister of Communications, Ms Thandi Mahambehlala, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Ms Elizabeth Thabethe Deputy Minister of Police, Mr Bongani Mkongi Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams Deputy Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Nomathemba November.

