Facebook access is now free on Vodacom Siyakha

Vodacom has launched Facebook Flex, the “first of many products to launch under the Vodacom Siyakha platform”.

“Facebook Flex will give customers on the Vodacom network an opportunity to connect with friends and family using the basic version of Facebook for free,” said Vodacom.

Vodacom users can “update their Facebook status and comment on posts even when they do not have data”, and can switch from the “free version” of Facebook to “data mode” to access the full service.

To use Facebook Flex, customers can log onto Facebook.com or dial *111*32#.

Siyakha platform

Vodacom said Siyakha is a platform that will offer zero-rated and lower-priced products and services to the “emerging prepaid segment of Vodacom’s customer base”

“This includes a range of Vodacom insurance products, free health content, and Vodacom’s infotainment platform Video Play,” said Vodacom.

“For example, for just 99c, Siyakha customers can view the latest music content and the best local soapies.”

Siyakha will also house Vodacom’s existing educational portals and careers and jobs websites.

