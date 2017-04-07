SACP Friday march postponed – because Treasury won’t accept its memorandum

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ababad32&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=617&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ababad32' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The SACP in Gauteng has postponed its march in Pretoria on Friday because the City of Tshwane declared it illegal.

“This follows a correspondence received from the City of Tshwane declaring our march illegal based on a clear directive it received from National Treasury which strangely refused to receive our memorandum of demands,” the party said in a statement on Thursday.

The march would take place in two weeks.

Save SA was on Thursday night granted a court order giving it permission for its protest march from Church Square to the Union Buildings on Friday.

Shortly afterwards, acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane told reporters that as far as he knew, all marches in the city would be illegal. He cited two documents from the Tshwane metro police. He said he had not been told about the permission granted to Save SA.

The SACP said it was “deeply shocked by the collaboration between National Treasury and the DA-controlled city of Tshwane to attack our constitutional right to march”.

It would not be deterred from its struggle against rampant corruption, theft and corporate capture of the state by a “parasitic network of corrupt elements”.

Thousands of South Africans are expected to take to the streets on Friday, in reaction to President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle and its effect on the economy.

News24

