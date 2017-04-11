Altron announces new ‘leaner’ executive structure

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ababad32&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=617&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ababad32' border='0' alt='' /></a>

JSE listed Allied Electronics Corporation Limited (Altron) has announced the restructuring of its executive committee to create a ‘leaner’ group structure.

“Our priorities as a group are to aggressively drive cost efficiencies; recruit, develop and retain top talent; build a trusted ICT brand and accelerate growth,” said Mteto Nyati, Altron chief executive. “The new structure reflects these priorities while setting the tone across the group on cost focus.”

To this end, the executives leading human capital, shared services, marketing, and the Altech Netstar operation will be members of the Altron Exco.

A number of previous Altron Exco positions have been made redundant. These are the group executives for corporate finance, strategy and technology, and corporate affairs, as well as the operations executive for telecoms, multimedia and electronics, and operations executive for technology.

Following the implementation of the new structure, the Altron Exco will consist of the following:

CEO – Mteto Nyati

CFO – Alex Smith

COO – Andrew Holden

Group Executive Human Capital – Johan Klein

Operations executive Altron Power – Neil Kayton

MD of Altech Netstar – Harry Louw

Group executive: shared services (TBA)

Group executive: marketing (TBA)

The positions of group executive: shared services and group executive: marketing, will be filled as soon as possible, Altron said.

“The new structure will be operationalized by end of April, after which my new exco and I will go into a strategy formulation process,” said Nyati.

Nyati has arrived at Altron from MTN South Africa, where he served as CEO since July 2015. He previously held executive positions at IBM and Microsoft South Africa.

Commenting on the reporting structure for Altech Netstar, he said that the operation requires senior management intervention to realise its full potential.

“With the consolidation of the group assets, it is critical that the structure is aligned to our strategy and objectives, while enabling us to put our customers at the center of everything we do by anticipating their future needs and finding innovative ways to meet them,” he said.

