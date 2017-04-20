mobile menu mobile search

Gumtree South Africa has a new logo

By April 20, 20170 Comments
Gumtree South Africa has a new logo
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

Online classifieds site, Gumtree South Africa, is sporting a new logo as part of an ongoing and comprehensive redesign.

“Gumtree’s logo has remained unchanged since 2005, although the site has undergone major changes. Gumtree has always been an innovator in the classifieds’ space – it’s high-time that the image of the site matches the level of sophistication and development that has been rolled out behind the scenes,” said Claire Cobbledick, head of core for Gumtree South Africa.

The new logo will be similar to that of Gumtree UK, but with a unique colour palette inspired by the South African landscape.

“We’ve kept our iconic eucalyptus tree motif but upgraded it to look digital and fresh, making the most of negative space to make the logo pop,” said Cobbledick.

In addition to a new look, the site will introduce a two-step posting process to assist customers in positing goods online faster, while mandatory registration and image uploads (introduced earlier this month) will improve the quality of listings found on the site.

Sellers can expect up to 10% more replies than before, according to testing in other markets, the group said.

A 24/7 customer service team will be available to assist customers with navigating the site or answering concerns.

Read: Gumtree responds to R2,000 for a ‘nice-smelling’ domestic worker advert

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Active Gumtree
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

South Africans ditch new cars for used models priced under R200,000

Massive blow to South Africans looking to emigrate to Australia and New Zealand

Eskom logo on paper

Eskom invests millions in renewable power

Zulu king to get R48.8 million to maintain his lifestyle: report

Standard & Poors warns of further downgrades if reforms don’t happen soon

Credit card

Mastercard to bring biometric bank cards to SA by the end of 2017

cyril ramaphosa

5 things you need to know in South Africa today

Roelof Botha

Meet the world’s best venture capitalists including this South African

Join the Conversation
2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×