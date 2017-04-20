Gumtree South Africa has a new logo

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ababad32&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=617&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ababad32' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Online classifieds site, Gumtree South Africa, is sporting a new logo as part of an ongoing and comprehensive redesign.

“Gumtree’s logo has remained unchanged since 2005, although the site has undergone major changes. Gumtree has always been an innovator in the classifieds’ space – it’s high-time that the image of the site matches the level of sophistication and development that has been rolled out behind the scenes,” said Claire Cobbledick, head of core for Gumtree South Africa.

The new logo will be similar to that of Gumtree UK, but with a unique colour palette inspired by the South African landscape.

“We’ve kept our iconic eucalyptus tree motif but upgraded it to look digital and fresh, making the most of negative space to make the logo pop,” said Cobbledick.

In addition to a new look, the site will introduce a two-step posting process to assist customers in positing goods online faster, while mandatory registration and image uploads (introduced earlier this month) will improve the quality of listings found on the site.

Sellers can expect up to 10% more replies than before, according to testing in other markets, the group said.

A 24/7 customer service team will be available to assist customers with navigating the site or answering concerns.

