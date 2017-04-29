Wayde van Niekerk given National Order by President Zuma – here’s who else made the cut

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ababad32&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=617&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ababad32' border='0' alt='' /></a>

President Jacob Zuma, the Grand Patron of the National Orders, will on Friday, 28 April, bestow the 2017 National Orders Awards.

The National Orders are the highest awards that South Africa bestows, through the President of the Republic upon citizens and members of the international community who have contributed meaningfully towards making the country a free democratic and successful nation, united in its diversity.

During the ceremony, President Zuma will bestow the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo to the following deserving recipients.

THE ORDER OF IKHAMANGA

The Order of Ikhamanga is awarded to South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.

Gold

Mr Wayde van Niekerk: For his exceptional contribution to the sporting field of track running. His performance against all odds broke standing records of international legends and brought immense national pride.

Silver

Mr Matthew Brittain : For his excellent contribution to the field of water sport and winning gold for South Africa in the 2012 Olympic Games. His strong determination is an inspiration to the young people of South Africa.

: For his excellent contribution to the field of water sport and winning gold for South Africa in the 2012 Olympic Games. His strong determination is an inspiration to the young people of South Africa. Mr Khaba Mkhize (Posthumous) : For his excellent contribution to the field of journalism and the liberation struggle. Through his writings as a journalist, he bravely exposed many apartheid injustices and pricked the consciences of the unjust lawmakers of the time.

: For his excellent contribution to the field of journalism and the liberation struggle. Through his writings as a journalist, he bravely exposed many apartheid injustices and pricked the consciences of the unjust lawmakers of the time. Mr Sizwe Laurence Ndlovu : For his excellent contribution to the field of water sport and winning gold for South Africa in the 2012 Olympic Games in London. He serves as a role model for the young ones who also aspire towards highest achievements in life.

: For his excellent contribution to the field of water sport and winning gold for South Africa in the 2012 Olympic Games in London. He serves as a role model for the young ones who also aspire towards highest achievements in life. Mr Zinjiva Winston Nkondo (Posthumous) : For his excellent contribution to the struggle for the liberation of the people of South Africa and the creative use of his art as an orator and poet to prick the conscience of the apartheid government.

: For his excellent contribution to the struggle for the liberation of the people of South Africa and the creative use of his art as an orator and poet to prick the conscience of the apartheid government. Mr John Smith : For his excellent contribution to the field of water sport and winning gold for South Africa in the 2012 Olympic Games. He does not rest on his laurels as he aims for the 2020 Olympic Games on a bigger challenge.

: For his excellent contribution to the field of water sport and winning gold for South Africa in the 2012 Olympic Games. He does not rest on his laurels as he aims for the 2020 Olympic Games on a bigger challenge. Mr James Thompson : For his excellent contribution to the field of water sport and winning gold for South Africa in the 2012 Olympic Games. He is undoubtedly the pride of the nation by raising South Africa’s international standing.

: For his excellent contribution to the field of water sport and winning gold for South Africa in the 2012 Olympic Games. He is undoubtedly the pride of the nation by raising South Africa’s international standing. Prof Jeff Opland: For his excellent contribution to the field of history and his impressive body of work in literature. His work exhumes stories of the dead and brings them to life so that the living can continue to learn.

Bronze

Mr Arthur Nuthall Fula (Posthumous): For his contribution to the field of literature and challenging stereotypes by writing in a third language, Afrikaans. His vivid imagination has inspired many readers and broadened the knowledge of our country.

THE ORDER OF THE BAOBAB

The Order of the Baobab is awarded to South African citizens for distinguished service. The service awarded is well above and beyond the ordinary call of duty.

Gold

Ms Nokutela Dube (Posthumous): For her exceptional contribution to the upliftment of African communities who were faced with oppression and social injustice.

Silver

Mr Milner Langa Kabane (Posthumous) : For his excellent contribution to the field of education and the upliftment of the black community during the struggle for liberation. He lived by the courage of his conviction in adverse conditions.

: For his excellent contribution to the field of education and the upliftment of the black community during the struggle for liberation. He lived by the courage of his conviction in adverse conditions. Ms Getrude Ntlabathi (Posthumous): For her contribution to the empowerment of women through education. Among others she produced students who grew to become renowned leaders, such as the late former President Nelson Mandela.

Bronze

Ms Pfarelo Rebecca Ramugondo : For her outstanding contribution to community service and upliftment.

: For her outstanding contribution to community service and upliftment. Prof Olive Shisana: For her outstanding contribution to the field of science and community service, particularly her tireless work in researching solutions to the scourges of HIV and AIDS.

THE ORDER OF LUTHULI

The Order is awarded to South Africans who have made a meaningful contribution to the struggle for democracy, human rights, nation-building, justice and peace, and conflict resolution.

Silver

Ms Miltha Mary “Mamou’’ Calata (Posthumous) : For her excellent contribution to the fight against apartheid and to poverty alleviation. She went beyond her call of duty to help alleviate the burden of poverty from the poor by encouraging self-reliance.

: For her excellent contribution to the fight against apartheid and to poverty alleviation. She went beyond her call of duty to help alleviate the burden of poverty from the poor by encouraging self-reliance. Mr David Mbulelo “Spi” Grootboom (Posthumous) : For his excellent contribution to the fight for liberation and dignity for the people of South Africa. He believed in the equality of all citizens and challenged injustices to the hilt.

: For his excellent contribution to the fight for liberation and dignity for the people of South Africa. He believed in the equality of all citizens and challenged injustices to the hilt. Prof Fatima Meer (Posthumous) : For her excellent contribution to the struggle for liberation. Her gallant and steadfast opposition to social injustices for decades is commendable.

: For her excellent contribution to the struggle for liberation. Her gallant and steadfast opposition to social injustices for decades is commendable. Mr Collen Monde Mkunqwana (Posthumous) : For his contribution to the struggle for the liberation of the people of South Africa. He bravely sacrificed his own safety, waging resistance against a dangerous system that meted out maximum force to repress dissent.

: For his contribution to the struggle for the liberation of the people of South Africa. He bravely sacrificed his own safety, waging resistance against a dangerous system that meted out maximum force to repress dissent. “Mr Samson Ndou and 21 others” : For their brave fight against apartheid. They suffered but stood fiercely with the courage of their convictions for their freedom.

: For their brave fight against apartheid. They suffered but stood fiercely with the courage of their convictions for their freedom. Mr Reginald “Reggie” Oliphant (Posthumous) : For his contribution to the fight against social injustices meted out against black people in South Africa. His steadfast belief in the equality of all citizens prompted him to confront the tyranny of apartheid.

: For his contribution to the fight against social injustices meted out against black people in South Africa. His steadfast belief in the equality of all citizens prompted him to confront the tyranny of apartheid. Mr Neville Rubin : For his contribution to the fight for the rights of workers through involvement in workers’ unions. He gallantly voiced out his opposition in the period when it was risky to one’s life to speak up.

: For his contribution to the fight for the rights of workers through involvement in workers’ unions. He gallantly voiced out his opposition in the period when it was risky to one’s life to speak up. Mr Zweli Lucas Sizani (Posthumous): For his excellent contribution to the liberation movement and struggle for democracy. He selflessly put his life in danger for the freedom and equality of all South Africans.

Bronze

Ms Zodwa Mofokeng (Posthumous): For her relentless fight against government’s oppression in South Africa. She defied oppressive rule and advanced the cause of liberation and justice for all South Africans.

THE ORDER OF MAPUNGUBWE

This Order is awarded to South African citizens for excellence and exceptional achievement.

Silver

Prof Fulufhelo Nelwamondo: For his excellent contribution to the field of science, particularly electrical engineering. He serves as an enormous inspiration to young people in South Africa.

For his excellent contribution to the field of science, particularly electrical engineering. He serves as an enormous inspiration to young people in South Africa. Mr Siyabulela Lethuxolo Xuza: For his excellent contribution to scientific innovation at an early stage, proving to himself and others that through determination and hard work one can achieve new career heights. His brilliance has attracted great international great to his work.

THE ORDER OF THE COMPANIONS OF OR TAMBO

This Order is awarded to foreign nationals (Heads of State and Government) and other foreign dignitaries. It is awarded for friendship shown to South Africa. It is therefore an order of peace, co-operation and active expression of solidarity and support. The Order constitutes an essential pillar of international and multilateral relations.

Gold

His Excellency Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao: For his exceptional contribution to the promotion of peace and resistance to social injustices. His selfless service of others bears witness and inspires many in the global community.

Silver

Mr Maurice Bogatsu (Posthumous) : For his excellent contribution to the fight for liberation, carrying out dangerous missions between South Africa and Botswana with the members of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK).

: For his excellent contribution to the fight for liberation, carrying out dangerous missions between South Africa and Botswana with the members of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK). Ms Euzhan Palcy: For her excellent contribution to the liberation struggle by exposing South African social injustices through an international film that strengthened the revolution against apartheid.

