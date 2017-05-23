General Motors to axe 600 jobs in South Africa

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ababad32&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=617&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ababad32' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The National Union of Mineworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says that as many as 600 workers at General Motors SA are set to lose their jobs by July, out of a total 1,500.

This comes after the US based group announced last week that it is withdrawing from the South African market, ceasing production and sales of Chevrolet models in the country by year end.

Numsa said in a statement on Monday, as reported by Reuters, that GM has already issued retrenchment notices. The union has invited all its members working at GM in Port Elizabeth to attend a general meeting on Tuesday.

GM’s exit marks the end of the US multinational’s 13-year tenure in South Africa, which saw the introduction of the Chevrolet, Hummer and Cadillac brands as well as the production of Isuzu and a number of Opel and Chevrolet products.

Ian Nicholls, President and MD of General Motors South Africa, said last week that while local production of the Chevrolet Spark and Utility will stop, Isuzu will be buying out the GM operations in South Africa, where current Chevrolet owners will be able to fulfil their service plans.

