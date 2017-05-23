mobile menu mobile search

General Motors to axe 600 jobs in South Africa

By May 23, 20171 Comments
General Motors to axe 600 jobs in South Africa
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

The National Union of Mineworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says that as many as 600 workers at General Motors SA are set to lose their jobs by July, out of a total 1,500.

This comes after the US based group announced last week that it is withdrawing from the South African market, ceasing production and sales of Chevrolet models in the country by year end.

Numsa said in a statement on Monday, as reported by Reuters, that GM has already issued retrenchment notices. The union has invited all its members working at GM in Port Elizabeth to attend a general meeting on Tuesday.

GM’s exit marks the end of the US multinational’s 13-year tenure in South Africa, which saw the introduction of the Chevrolet, Hummer and Cadillac brands as well as the production of Isuzu and a number of Opel and Chevrolet products.

Ian Nicholls, President and MD of General Motors South Africa, said last week that while local production of the Chevrolet Spark and Utility will stop, Isuzu will be buying out the GM operations in South Africa, where current Chevrolet owners will be able to fulfil their service plans.

Read: General Motors pulls out of South Africa

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Active General Motors
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

Brown withdraws opposition to court battle against Molefe

Syndicate found guilty on 16,452 counts related to electricity theft

Cape Town water usage must come down by 100 million litres – city

Molefe says he never resigned as Eskom boss

14,000 government officials caught doing business with the state: report

5 important things happening in South Africa today

Salaries in South Africa: the gap between Joburg vs Cape Town vs Durban

Phuthuma Nhleko

Telkom, MTN execs bid for Anglo American project: report

Join the Conversation
  • Danie

    I hope they will not be silly as those others and pull a Coligny on GM. If they do then all of the 1500 jobs will be down the drain. Without retrenchment packages and a lot of guaranteed suffering and struggle.

2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×