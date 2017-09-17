Toyota reveals new Rav4 for South Africa – with prices

The Toyota Rav4 – one of the best-selling SUVs in the country – has been given minor specification touch-ups for the local market.

“With a host of comfort and convenience features, seating for five and a myriad of cup-holders and storage compartments, road trips are a cinch.

“Making long-distance trips even more relaxing now is the fitment of Cruise Control to all GX derivatives,” Toyota said. “Drivers can operate the system easily from the multi-function steering mounted switchgear.”

Toyota said that tactile feel of the ‘wheel has also been bolstered with the inclusion of leather upholstery.

On the exterior front, a new metallic red hue has been added to the colour palette, the Japanese car maker said.

Model Line-Up

The model line-up remains untouched with a choice of three engine configurations and two spec levels (grades); GX and VX.

Buyers can opt for a 2.0 litre 4-cylinder unit producing 107 kW and 187 Nm, available in either 6-speed manual or self-shifting Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).

Diesel fans are also accommodated with a perky 2.2 litre mill, serving up 110 kW and 340 Nm – which is offered in both GX and upscale VX trim.

GX models feature a 6-speed manual transmission, whilst VX spec derivatives receive a 6-speed automatic.

Rounding out the line-up is a smooth 2.5 litre 4-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering 132 kW of Power and a healthy 233 Nm of Torque.

RAV4 2.0 GX 6MT – R 374 500

RAV4 2.0 GX CVT – R 387 200

RAV4 2.2D GX 6MT – R467 500

RAV4 2.2D VX 6AT – R 552 400

RAV4 2.5 VX 6AT – R 518 200

All RAV4 models come standard with a 3-year/100 000 km warranty and 5-year/90 000 km service plan.

