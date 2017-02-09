Zuma’s broken promises from SONA 2016

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=afee94f8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=633&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=afee94f8' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The DA has published a list of promises which President Jacob Zuma made in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in 2016 which have not been fulfilled.

“South Africa should not expect much from this year’s SONA, which is why we have put forward coherent policy alternatives,” said the DA.

The policies will work to ensure that those excluded from the economy and opportunities are included so that their lives are made better, said the DA.

The party said its policies will ensure that South Africa can build a dynamic and flourishing economy.

The policies are part of DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s speech A Rescue Mission for the Lost Generation.

MyBroadband

