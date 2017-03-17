mobile menu mobile search

5 important things happening in South Africa today

By March 17, 20170 Comments
5 important things happening in South Africa today
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

Here’s what is happening in and affecting South Africa today:

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Headline
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

The biggest companies in South Africa by market cap

The metros where South Africa’s first-time buyers are choosing to live

This is how much more money CPS wants for its new 2 year social grants contract

Zuma says it’s “impossible” to fire Dlamini – because the 1st of April hasn’t happened yet

Zille in hot water over ‘colonialism’ tweets

Rand rallies to strongest levels since August 2015

ADvTECH buys Cape Town based private school group

Sassa

Government must take over social grants payments: ANC

Join the Conversation
2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×