Zuma’s approval rating at its worst-ever levels

President Jacob Zuma’s performance approval rating has dropped to its lowest point ever, according to research agency Kantar TNS.

The study was conducted between 15 and 30 March 2017 among a sample of 2,000 South African adults (age 18+) living in the seven major metropolitan areas of South Africa.

The sample is representative in terms of the area, race and gender profile of metropolitan South Africa, the researchers noted.

President Jacob Zuma’s performance approval rating has dropped below its previous low of 21% in February 2016 to 20% in March 2017. In addition, only 20% of all South Africans living in metropolitan areas feel that Zuma is doing a good job as president of South Africa.

This change in perception was also reflected in the survey’s negative reporting with the number of people who disagreed that President Zuma was doing a good job increasing from 67% to 71%.

Next president

To gauge support for candidates for presidency in 2019, respondents were asked ‘to what extent they would support’ certain candidates to be the president of South Africa.

Two candidates from the majority party and leaders of the two key opposition parties were included in the evaluation.

Cyril Ramaphosa, the current deputy president, garnered support from more than 50% of metro South Africans (56% would ‘support a little bit’ to ‘definitely support’).

Mmusi Maimane, leader of the Democratic Alliance was supported by 42% of those surveyed with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma just behind at 41.8%. The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema had only 24% support amongst urban dwellers in the survey.

