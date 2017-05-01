mobile menu mobile search

The SACP has had enough of the ANC and Zuma’s antics

By May 1, 20170 Comments
The South African Community Party – alliance member of the ANC – says it will no longer be party to wrong decisions made by the ANC, renewing its call for Zuma to step down.

Speaking at the SACP’s Chris Hani commemoration at the Boksburg civic centre on Sunday, SACP secretary general and former minister of higher education Blade Nzimande delivered a hard-hitting speech, saying that the party will no longer support poor decisions made by the ANC.

“When wrong decisions are taken we are expected to defend them because we are allies. No. The time for that now‚ has ended‚” Nzimande said.

He supported calls for president Jacob Zuma to resign, and said that if the party continues down the current path it is on, it will end up tearing itself a part at the elective conference at the end of the year.

Nzimande said that it was time for the SACP to focus on itself as a party, and try and boost its own numbers outside of the ANC.

The SACP said that it is opposed to ‘monopoly capital’, but were not limiting their ire at so-called “white monopoloy capital”, saying that it was opposed to anyone, black or white, who kept wealth for a few elites.

The party has laid scathing attacks against the Gupta family, in particular, with Nzimande saying that the people must not be fooled into thinking they are an alternative to white economic domination.

The party has repeatedly called for the family to lose their citizenship.

Nzimande also spoke out against “apartheid tactics” being used by the ruling party, who he claims has a rogue spy unit that is keeping tabs on SACP members.

He said anyone collecting information on the SACP leaders will not silence them on the matters at hand.

Read:  Zuma can’t just do as he pleases: SACP

Staff Writer

Join the Conversation
