ANC MPs want Zuma ‘dealt with’ on their own terms: report

ANC MPs will defend president Jacob Zuma against any motion of no confidence vote that opposition parties bring – but they want the party’s leadership to ‘address the Zuma issue’ internally, the Sunday Times reports.

Quoting anonymous MPs, following an ANC caucus meeting, the Sunday paper said that dissent is growing among MPs, who are becoming more vocal in their opposition to the president’s poor decisions, like the most recent cabinet reshuffle.

Several MPs reportedly spoke out in opposition to Zuma, with some suggesting that the ANC NEC work on a ‘nice package’ for the president to make a quiet exit from his position.

However, Zuma supporters were quick to come to his defence, pointing out that a move to unseat the president already failed at an NEC meeting held at the end of 2016.

The on thing ANC MPs reportedly agreed on, though, is that they cannot vote with opposition parties in the upcoming vote of no confidence, saying that they cannot ‘sing to the opposition’s tune’.

ANC secretary general, Gwede Mantashe, denied that there were any MPs speaking against the president at the meeting.

Opposition parties are waiting to have their case for a secret ballot in the no confidence vote heard by the Constitutional Court. The court date has been set for Monday, 15 May.

The parties hope that if a secret ballot takes place, ANC MPs could be swayed by their conscience to vote with them to get rid of president Zuma.

The ANC has a 62% majority in Parliament and has easily shut down such motions in the past. The opposition would need over 50 ANC MPs to defy the party line for a no confidence vote to succeed.

