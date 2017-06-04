‘Dodgy’ R70 million tax refund for the Guptas causes drama at SARS: report

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=afee94f8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=633&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=afee94f8' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A R70 million tax refund to the Gupta family has reportedly caused divisions at SARS, with head Tom Moyane allegedly having to step in to make sure that the controversial family got paid, despite many irregularities.

According to the City Press, SARS staff were loathe to pay out the R70 million tax return to the family, because they would have to break tax rules to do it.

Regulations stipulate that tax returns can only be paid into a tax payer’s account – however the Gupta family reportedly has no active South African bank account after the local banks shut them down.

The paper learned from insiders at SARS that the family demanded that the money be paid into an off-shore account, or into the account of one of their lawyers – which would be breaking the law, so they refused to pay.

The drama caused by all this allegedly drew SARS head Tom Moyane to intervene to push through the payment, the City Press said, which was done by staff, ‘begrudgingly’.

Responding to the allegations, while not outright denying the claims, SARS told the paper that it could not comment on private tax affairs – while the Gupta family’s lawyer said he was not aware of any refunds from SARS.

Sources told the City Press that the payment was made into the account of an unnamed company, allegedly at the behest of Moyane, though the paper could not test the veracity of the accusation.

