A look at City of Tshwane’s new R2 billion headquarters

The City of Tshwane has officially started moving into its new R2 billion headquarters, dubbed “Tshwane House”, which will provide working space for 1,600 city employees.

The new building, which was constructed on the grounds of the demolished ‘Munitoria’ building, will serve as the City of Tshwane’s HQ for the next 25 years.

It will also be home to a standalone council chamber with 250 seats, with associated meeting rooms and communication booths.

According to the city, the total cost of the project for the 25 years, including the construction, operations, maintenance and life cycle replacement, equates to a net present value of R1,920,789,640 excluding VAT.

The project was expected to be complete with full occupancy by December 2016, but was delayed by several months.

According to city mayor, Solly Msimanga, Tshwane House is synonymous with the identity of the city, where decisions about the city will be made and the future of the city will be moulded.

“This move gives effect to better coordination and effectiveness of City services as all departments will now be under one roof. It sure feels like a new a chapter altogether and we are looking forward to serving our residents under these renewed conditions,” he said.

