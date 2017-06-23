UberEATS launches in Stellenbosch

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a8d670fb&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=675&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a8d670fb' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UberEATS continues to expand across Gauteng and Cape Town, with its latest launch area located in the university town of Stellenbosch in the Cape Winelands.

UberEATS, which is an extension of taxi app Uber, said that residents in Stellies can look forward to meals from Rocomamas, KFC, Simply Asia, Tigers Milk, Java Bistro, Basic Bistro and many more.

The UberEATS app can be downloaded on the app store, through the Uber rides app, or at ubereats.com, and meals can be requested for delivery from 7am to 10pm, seven days a week, with a R20 delivery fee.

In March, UberEATS said as many as 700 restaurants were using the app in South Africa.

The service launched in Johannesburg in September 2016 and in Cape Town in January 2017, and has improved the sales of some restaurants by 20%-50%, it said.

According to Uber, the most popular meal ordered on UberEATS is a cheeseburger – with many customers also scheduling orders for breakfast and healthy lunches at work.

