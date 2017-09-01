Vumatel to launch uncapped fibre in townships for R89 per month

Vumatel has stated it will launch 100Mbps uncapped fibre services in townships in South Africa.

The fibre service will provide a 100Mbps download speed and 10Mbps upload speed. The maximum contention ratio will be 20:1.

The fibre provider posted on its Facebook page that the service will cost R89 per month – with the first phase of the project set for Alexandra in Johannesburg.

The project is set to start before the end of 2017, with the aim of providing 60,000 homes with fibre before March 2018.

Fibre in the township will be aerial, as opposed to underground placement which takes place in city suburbs.

Vumatel said it will also build public Wi-Fi hotspots in the township, offering free Internet connectivity, and will continue to offer free 1Gbps Internet to schools it passes.

