Media24 to probe controversial ‘Deny White Men’ article on HuffPost

Media24 has announced that it was launching an investigation into the controversial blog “Could It Be Time To Deny White Men The Franchise?” which was published on Huffington Post SA on 13 April.

The blog was subsequently taken down on 15 April when Huffington Post South Africa couldn’t confirm the veracity of the source.

Media24 CEO Esmare Weideman said the company took the matter very seriously.

“This has been hugely damaging not only to the Huffington Post South Africa brand but also to Media24,” said Weideman.

“Responsible journalism is at the heart of what we do, it’s the currency we trade in,” she said.

“In an era of fake news, I know only too well that our editors spend an inordinate amount of time checking the veracity of information before they publish.”

“When our systems fail, we’re not just alarmed, we’re outraged. This is a sad day for journalism.”

24.com head Andreij Horn added that the incident and the circumstances that made it possible in the first place, will be investigated thoroughly and the appropriate action will be taken to avoid a future reoccurrence.

“As a company we make an enormous investment to ensure quality journalism, precisely because we know that trust is non-negotiable.”

Media24’s statement followed a blog post by Tom Eaton titled “The Huffington Ghost: A New Low For SA Media”, which raised serious questions about the original article.

