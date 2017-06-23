New Nissan LEAF will have autonomous drive technology

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae5de90&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1034&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aae5de90' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The new Nissan LEAF will feature state-of-the-art ProPILOT technology, Nissan’s autonomous drive technology that reduces the hassle of stop-and-go highway driving.

ProPilot supports drivers by helping control acceleration, braking and steering during single-lane driving on the highway.

The technology is currently available in the Nissan Serena and was recently introduced on the Nissan X-Trail in Japan.

In Spring 2018, Nissan said it will introduce ProPilot on the new Qashqai in Europe.

In the coming years, Nissan’s ProPilot technology will offer increasing levels of autonomy, with the system eventually able to navigate city intersections.

Set to make driving safer and more enjoyable, development of ProPilot technology is part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s blueprint for transforming how cars are driven, powered and integrated into society.

