mobile menu mobile search

New Nissan LEAF will have autonomous drive technology

By June 23, 20170 Comments
New Nissan LEAF will have autonomous drive technology
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

The new Nissan LEAF will feature state-of-the-art ProPILOT technology, Nissan’s autonomous drive technology that reduces the hassle of stop-and-go highway driving.

ProPilot supports drivers by helping control acceleration, braking and steering during single-lane driving on the highway.

The technology is currently available in the Nissan Serena and was recently introduced on the Nissan X-Trail in Japan.

In Spring 2018, Nissan said it will introduce ProPilot on the new Qashqai in Europe.

In the coming years, Nissan’s ProPilot technology will offer increasing levels of autonomy, with the system eventually able to navigate city intersections.

Set to make driving safer and more enjoyable, development of ProPilot technology is part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s blueprint for transforming how cars are driven, powered and integrated into society.

Read: Diesel vs petrol vs electric car sales in South Africa

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Active Nissan
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

Joburgers are not only moving to Cape Town

Tech start up

The best and worst performing SA tech shares in 2017 so far

These government departments pay the highest average salaries

Govt pursuing Nuclear Build Programme

Thumbs-up

These are the most trusted companies in South Africa

MIcrosoft new logo

Microsoft SA launches online portal to give students free software

Cloud computing

Drive Revenue successfully closes angel funding round

Jacob Zuma in Germany speaking

5 important things happening in South Africa today

Join the Conversation
2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×