Huge Group appoints former MTN SA boss as CFO

JSE-listed telecoms firm, Huge Group, has announced the appointment of Zunaid Bulbulia as the chief financial officer with immediate effect.

Bulbulia is a former MTN South Africa chief executive. David Deetlefs, who was serving as the group financial director of Huge, will remain on the board as an executive director of the company.

Bulbulia was appointed CFO of MTN South Africa in 2005 and CEO in May 2013. In August 2014 he was appointed group chief operations executive of MTN Group.

He left MTN Group in December 2015 to pursue various business opportunities.

Bulbulia has been a non-executive director on the company’s board since January 2016, “and has played a pivotal role in both the recently announced acquisition of the Connectnet Group and various mobile network operator interactions,” Huge said in a statement on Monday.

“The board has decided that the company (Connectnet Broadband Wireless) needs to establish a group structure that will allow it to manage effectively its existing operating companies and the future operating companies that it envisages acquiring.

“Zunaid becomes the first direct employee of Huge, with all other employees in the Group being employed currently by the operating companies,” it said.

