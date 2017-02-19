mobile menu mobile search

These are the 248 Ivy League courses you can take for free online

February 19, 2017
These are the 248 Ivy League courses you can take for free online
Online learning website Class Central has compiled a list of the 248 online courses currently being offered for free by the world’s Ivy league universities, in fields like computer science, business, humanities, art, science, health, teaching and engineering.

The 8 Ivy League schools (Brown, Harvard, Cornell, Princeton, Dartmouth, Yale, Columbia, and University of Pennsylvania) are considered to be amongst the most prestigious universities in the world, with all eight schools placed in the top fifteen of the U.S. News and World Report 2017 national university rankings.

All of the courses are officially recognised and administrated by the university and feature materials and lectures by the university’s staff.

It should be noted that completing the courses do no constitute earning or working towards a qualification from the respective institutions, but are just the coursework and tuition made available online at no cost.

Computer Science

Humanities

Social Sciences

Art and design

Science

Health and Medicine

Business and Management

Mathematics

 

Education and teaching

Engineering

