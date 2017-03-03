mobile menu mobile search

Free travel and tax breaks: the global passports you wish you could own

By March 3, 20172 Comments
A new passport index claims to educate global citizens about the true value of the world’s  citizenships based on five factors.

The Nomad Passport Index ranks 199 citizenships on five factors – more than any other passport index.

It is designed to show the best citizenships in the world to hold, on the basis of visa-free travel, international taxation, perception, dual citizenship, and personal freedom.

“While most  indexes compare only a passport holder’s ability to travel freely, we realized that citizens of different countries deal with far different requirements to pay tax, live  freely, and avoid scrutiny when traveling,” Nomad Capitalist said.

Methodology:

The Nomad Passport Index ranks the value of citizenship in and, by extension the
passport of, 199 countries and territories in the world based on five factors:

  • Visa-free travel – 50% of ranking
  • Taxation – 30% of ranking
  • Perception – 10% of ranking
  • Dual citizenship – 10% of ranking
  • Overall freedom – 10% of ranking

The top ranked country is Sweden, with a Nomad Passport Score of 109.

“Swedish citizens can not only visit 176 countries without a visa, but they enjoy an excellent reputation abroad, the ability to hold dual or multiple citizenships, high levels of personal freedom, and the ability to easily escape Swedish taxes by moving overseas,” Nomad Capitalist said.

Belgium ranks second on the list with a score of 108.

“Belgium is home to the European Union, and its citizens enjoy plenty of freedom of movement not only around Europe, but to 174 countries globally. Belgian expats enjoy relative tax freedom, and all Belgians benefit from an open attitude toward other cultures and dual citizenship,” Nomad Capitalist said.

Italy, Spain and Ireland round out the top five countries on the index.

The 10 Best Passports for 2017

South Africa is  ranked 90th on the list.

The 10 Worst Passports for 2017

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
