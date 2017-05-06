The 3 things South Africa’s most successful executives have in common

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac0a5c4d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=877&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ac0a5c4d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Jopie van Rooyen & Partners in collaboration with recruitment agency Jack Hammer have released a study detailing the three traits South Africa’s most successful executives have in common.

The research study tested a range of traits of 4,442 people across various employment levels, including executives, middle managers, entry level supervisors and individual contributors.

The objective of the study was to identify trends among different groups of employees taking into account gender, age, generation and job levels. And thereafter to provide insights to professionals climbing the corporate ladder as well as companies seeking to optimise leadership.

“One of the fascinating insights from the research, is indisputable data around the primary characteristics or traits that top leaders display. For anyone wondering why they’re not getting ahead, here we found some clear answers,” said Debbie Goodman-Bhyat, CEO of Jack Hammer.

Goodman-Bhyat notes that the biggest differentiation between senior executives and employees at all other job levels was not their track record or education as might be expected; but rather ambition, the ability to adjust, and a consistent quest for learning.

“Executives are clearly more ambitious than people at other job levels. They are also more confident, and exhibit a natural orientation towards constant learning. And while this may sound obvious, it really isn’t. Because it invites a question regarding whether these traits can be cultivated if they are not naturally present.”

As a result, Goodman-Bhyat laid out for some tips for those who are not “naturally blessed” with the 3 golden leadership traits.

Read and learn more

“Our advice for those climbing the corporate ladder, who want to enhance their likelihood of reaching executive level, is to get cracking on the learning,” said Goodman-Bhyat.

We see this very distinctly in our work with people. Some people somehow always make the time to – at the very least – read business books, leadership journals, and attend talks or conferences, no matter how busy they are. Others, regardless of what’s on their plate, never do.”

Goodman-Bhyat says although it may seem that there is mostly an internal drive toward this, cultivating the habit of lifelong learning where it doesn’t come naturally should become a pro-active, schedule-it-in-your-diary choice for aspirant leaders.

“Become aware that others, who are rising to the top, are doing this out of their own volition and internal motivation, so if you aspire for the top, you’ll need to think about how to dedicate time to ongoing learning.”

Fake it until you make it

Secondly, aspirant leaders should work on their social confidence levels, said Goodman-Bhyat.

“This can be hard especially for introverts – particularly when it comes to networking – but it is essential. Figure out strategies to remain calm under pressure, for instance by incorporating mindfulness training into your daily personal and work life, and working on your connection with people.”

“This is a fear that can be faced and conquered.”

Understand why you want to succeed

Finally, those who are not naturally ambitious in the conventional sense, should consider why they want to scale their careers, or take on leadership roles, she said.

An honest internal look at why certain goals are important, is the first step to igniting one’s internal drive, she said, adding that there are a host of great programmes to help with this.

Interestingly, the research showed that women executives scored highest on their orientation towards constant learning, when compared to other job levels, while male execs score highest on ambition, noted Goodman-Bhyat.

“This can likely be ascribed to the fact that many women execs expect that they’ll need to work harder to reach top levels, and will need to display evidence of their intellect and abilities.”

“Ultimately, whether you are male or female, it is clear that you need to have drive, competitiveness and ambition – either inherently or as a big focus area. And if you lack in one, two or all three of these areas, you need to work on mastering them.”

