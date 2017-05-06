The most in-demand skills and jobs in South Africa right now

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac0a5c4d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=877&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ac0a5c4d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

CareerJunction has updated its internal jobs index to reflect the most in-demand skills and jobs in South Africa.

The CJI analysis is based on comprehensive data gathered from the CareerJunction website, using data collected from 3,000 of the country’s top Recruiters (both agencies and corporate companies) and the profiles of over 2,3 million registered job seekers.

According to the report, jobs for finance professionals are currently on the rise across the country, with trending jobs in March including Cost & Management Accountants, Financial Analysts and Internal Auditors.

The report also noted that year-on-year, employment prospects have notably improved for ICT and Sales personnel and that currently, over 27% of job postings are allocated to IT professionals with software development remaining the most sought after skill set on CareerJunction.

Trending Jobs

Trending jobs provide an indication of positions that have become more popular in the online job market and has seen a recent spike in demand. (Average salary offerings are based on positions for an intermediate level position).

Cost & Management Accounting

GP – R 39,133 to R 45,941 p.m

– R 39,133 to R 45,941 p.m WC – R 35,317 to R 40,179 p.m

– R 35,317 to R 40,179 p.m KZN – R 33,389 to R 43,250 p.m

Financial Analysis

G P – R44,728 to R 53,850 p.m

R44,728 to R 53,850 p.m WC – R34,087 to R 44,345 p.m

Internal Auditing

G P – R 34,852 to R 40,516 p.m

R 34,852 to R 40,516 p.m WC – R 31,649 to R 37,917 p.m

Most Wanted Skills

The report showed that the following occupational ﬁelds are by far the most in-demand skill sets in the job market currently.

Software Development remains the most sought after skill set on CareerJunction. Currently, over 27% of job postings are allocated to IT professionals. Most of those vacancies are allocated to IT professionals specialising in Software Development.

The report also noted that employment prospects are evident across South Africa within the field of Department Management, particularly for Finance Managers. In March 2017, about 22% of all managerial job posting are addressed to Financial Managers.

It also noted that job advertising for Sales Representatives and Sales Consultants continued to strengthen during March 2017. Job seekers within the Sales Consulting field are currently experiencing great employment prospects. However, the job market is very competitive, warns the report.

Annual Trends

In addition to updating its list of most in-demand jobs right now, CareerJunction has also published an updated list of the jobs that have seen an increasing and decreasing amount of demand in the past year.

Read: 13 words you should always include on your CV