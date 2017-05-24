mobile menu mobile search

The biggest companies in South Africa in 2017

By May 24, 20171 Comments
Forbes has released its annual Global 2000 list, ranking the biggest companies across the world – including those registered in South Africa.

South Africa is represented by 10 companies on the global list, down from 13 in 2016.

Forbes’ 2000 biggest companies listing is formulated by analyzing listed companies from across the world and ranking the top 2000 in four categories: sales, profits, assets and market value.

Each company is given a score based on where they place on each respective list, with the final top 2000 list compiled based on a final, aggregated score.

Standard Bank has once again been ranked as South Africa’s biggest company – 421st overall, but down quite significantly from 317th in 2016.

Steinhoff, the international retail holding company, dealing mainly in furniture and household goods, which made a strong showing on the list in 2016 as the second largest company in South Africa, dropped out of the top 2000 completely. It joins Aspen Pharmacare and RMB Holdings.

FirstRand climbs two spots into second place, trailing just two places behind its banking counterpart on the global list.

South African oil and energy group Sasol retained its third place in the local rank, followed by Naspers and Sanlam.

Only three of the listed South African companies climbed Forbes’ list, while the rest declined – and in the case of MTN and Bid Corp (previously ranked as Bidvest) –  substantially.

Of the listed companies, only MTN reported a loss in the 2016 financial year.

The biggest companies in South Africa:

Rank Company Sales (US$bn) Profits (US$bn) Assets (US$bn) Market Value (US$bn)
421
(-104)		 Standard Bank Group 8.6 1.5 142.9 15.9
423
(+79)		 FirstRand 8.4 1.7 86.3 18.2
539
(-76)		 Sasol 11.8 1.0 27.6 19.8
655
(+25)		 Naspers 5.9 1.0 18.2 75.4
838
(-113)		 Sanlam 5.8 0.7 48.8 9.5
1020
(-497)		 MTN Group 10.1 -0.2 19.6 16.6
1454
(+43)		 Shoprite Holdings 9.4 0.3 4.0 7.9
1786
(-239)		 Remgro 1.9 0.5 8.5 8.4
1829
(-767)		 Bid Corp. 9.4 0.3 3.8 6.7
1910
(-13)		 MMI Holdings 3.7 0.1 32.5 2.5

