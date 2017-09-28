Sandton is getting a new R500 million office development – just for advocates

Redefine has announced that it will soon begin development on “Advocates” – a R476 million office block in the heart of Sandton.

The nine storey building will cover an area of 13,500 sqm, featuring an arrival atrium with increased floor to ceiling height and pause areas.

Laid out in a L-shape, the two building wings are efficiently planned to allow modularity in space planning, infrastructure and building technologies.

The “wings” will be well-lit from two sides with day lightning streaming from the facade.

According to Pieter Strydom, commercial asset manager at Redefine, the development follows a massive move by the legal profession to move towards the Sandton CBD.

“We wanted to build on the blueprint of exacting demands of legal services, and modernise their traditional work experience. Advocates rely on billable client hours, so we created space that meets operational efficiency and client expectations,” said Strydom.

“With superior access to transit, and world class design, firms will find that the new development complements their own values around sustainability,” he said.

The location along the intersection of Pybus and Rivonia puts the development strategically near some of the country’s biggest blue chip tenants, as well as in close proximity to transport links like the Sandton Gautrain station and bus network.

Work on the project commenced in early January 2017 and is scheduled for completion during April 2019.

Read: What it’s like to live in a R300,000 modular home in South Africa