The best MBA schools in South Africa – and how much they cost

The Financial Mail has published its market research for ranking the best MBAs in South Africa in 2017, with the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) retaining its dominance.

The rankings place GIBS first in three categories; first choice for graduates, most reputable MBA programme among employers, and best overall reputation among employers.

The research was compiled by assessing responses from employers which hire MBA graduates and encourage employees to attain them; surveys of MBA graduates; and questionnaires sent to the business schools themselves.

Data was collected from over 1,200 MBA graduates and executives from 300 private and public sector companies. 14 business schools whose MBA programmes are accredited by the Council on Higher Education (CHE), took part of the rankings and were required to provide comprehensive data about their MBAs and associated activities.

The survey questioned graduates on which school they would choose if cost and location were not an issue. GIBS came out top, followed by Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Henley and Wits.

# Best Business School – Reputation among employers % 1 Gordon Institute of Business Science 17% 2 Wits Business School 16% 3 Stellenbosch Business School 13% 4 Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership 12% 5 Henley Business School 11% 6 University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business 10% 7 University Potchefstroom Business School 3% 8 Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University Business School in Port Elizabeth 3% 9 Management College of Southern Africa 3% 10 UFS Business School 2% 11 Regent Business School 2% 12 Milpark Business School 2% 13 University of KwaZulu Natal Graduate School of Business & Leadership 2%

The Financial Mail’s research also broke down the cost of MBA courses, showing that Henley Business School (part of the University of Reading in the UK) is the most expesnive MBA course, followed by Stellenbosch’s Business School, and Milpark Business School.

# Business School Cost of MBA 1 Henley Business School R249 500 2 Milpark Business School R226 530 3 Stellenbosch Business School R225 950 4 Wits Business School R221 000 5 Regenesys Business School R218 700 6 Gordon Institute of Business Science R214 000 7 University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business R210 000 8 North-West School of Business & Governance R148 690 9 University of the Free State Business School R125 660 10 Turfloop Graduate School of Leadership, University of Limpopo R107 657 11 Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership R93 285 12 Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University Business School in Port Elizabeth R92 840 13 Management College of Southern Africa R92 450 14 Tshwane University of Technology Business School R85 000 15 Regent Business School R71 200

