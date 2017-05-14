mobile menu mobile search

Embarrassed ANC instructs minister to fire Molefe or dissolve Eskom board: report

By May 14, 20173 Comments
Following the controversial rehiring of Brian Molefe, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown will reportedly be summoned to Luthuli House on Monday, where she will be told to rescind the rehiring of Brian Molefe as Eskom chief executive officer or to dissolve the power utility’s board.

According to a report by the Sunday Times, the ANC was disappointed with Brown for endorsing a “clearly immoral and illegal” decision of the Eskom board.

“We want to express our disappointment with the shareholder minister. We’re embarrassed as the ANC that she could embrace what appears to be illegal and immoral,” said party spokesman Zizi Kodwa.

“The only moral thing we were expecting and we’re still expecting, is to rescind and reverse that decision or dismiss the Eskom board because with this decision, they have failed to [carry out] their fiduciary responsibilities.”

Molefe will on Monday return to his position as CEO of power utility, Eskom, following a decision by its board to rescind his application for early retirement.

Molefe resigned as CEO of Eskom at the end of 2016, following the release of the Public Protector’s State Capture report, in which he was implicated as having a close relationship with the controversial Gupta family.

Molefe has been an ANC Member of Parliament (MP) for barely three months. Sunday is likely to be his last day as an MP.

Read: Only in a banana republic can Molefe be re-appointed – EFF

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Headline
Join the Conversation
  • Andrew

    Strange how the ANC finds it “immoral and illegal” for him to be CEO of Eskom, and yet they’re perfectly happy with him being a member of parliament.

  • Thomas Edison

    The faction fighting is now in the open in the ANC.

    “We want to express our disappointment with the shareholder minister. We’re embarrassed as the ANC that she could embrace what appears to be illegal and immoral,” said party spokesman Zizi Kodwa.

    But he is welcome as a ANC MP. Talk of speaking with forked tongues.

  • keithbe

    As Outa have stated – Molefe resigned and did not retire.

2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
