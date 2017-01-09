mobile menu mobile search

South Africa’s richest people in 2017

By January 9, 20173 Comments
Forbes has published its annual African rich-list, listing the 21 richest people living in Africa – while also naming South Africa’s richest people at the start of 2017.

Those who feature on the list combine to make up a net worth of $70 billion. This is down from the 2015/16 list which featured 23 African billionaires worth a combined $79.8 billion, which is in turn was down from 28 African billionaires in 2014.

South Africans and Egyptians make up the majority of the list, each boasting six billionaires – although South Africa boasts the greatest amount of wealth, worth a combined $22.7 billion, $7 billion more than Egypt’s six billionaires.

Nigerian cement tycoon Aliko Dangote remains Africa’s richest person for the sixth year running with a $12.1 billion fortune, while only two female billionaires feature in Africa’s richest: Angola’s Isabel dos Santos – Africa’s richest woman with a $3.2 billion fortune, and Nigeria’s Folorunsho Alakija.

At 41, Tanzanian Mohammed Dewji is Africa’s youngest billionaire, well below the average age of 63.

In South Africa, the three-way tug-o-war between the country’s top three billionaires continues, with diamond magnate Nicky Oppenheimer pushing ahead of luxury goods Tycoon Johann Rupert and retail businessman Christo Wiese, to take the top spot.

Rupert and Wiese have both held the position as South Africa’s richest man over the past 2 years.

Rank Country Name Net Worth Origin of Wealth
1 Nigeria Aliko Dangote $12.1 billion Cement, sugar, flour
2 South Africa Nicky Oppenheimer & family $7 billion Diamonds
3 Nigeria Mike Adenuga $5.8 billion Telecom, oil
4 South Africa Johann Rupert & family $5.5 billion Luxury goods
4 South Africa Christoffel Wiese $5.5 billion Retail
6 Egypt Nassef Sawiris $5.3 billion Construction, chemicals
7 Egypt Naguib Sawiris $3.7 billion Telecom
8 Angola Isabel dos Santos $3.2 billlion Investments
9 Algeria Issad Rebrab & family $3.1 billion Food
10 Egypt Mohamed Mansour $2.7 billion Diversified
11 South Africa Koos Bekker $2 billion Media, investments
12 Morocco Othman Benjelloun $1.9 billion Banking, insurance
13 Egypt Yasseen Mansour $1.8 billion Diversified
14 Nigeria Folorunsho Alakija $1.6 billion Oil
14 South Africa Patrice Motsepe $1.6 billion Mining
16 Morocco Aziz Akhannouch & family $1.4 billion Petroleum, diversified
16 Tanzania Mohammed Dewji $1.4 billion Diversified
18 Egypt Youssef Mansour $1.1 billion Diversified
18 Egypt Onsi Sawiris $1.1 billion Construction, telecom
18 Morocco Anas Sefrioui $1.1 billion Real estate
18 South Africa Stephen Saad $1.1 billion Pharmaceuticals

Read: These are the richest businessmen in South Africa

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
Join the Conversation
  • Brandon van Reenen

    Woah, I need to start selling cement and sugar.

    • victory

      Sugar? World is fighting against obesity

  • victory

    Nice to see SA on top but where’s Duduzane Zuma and Khulubuse etc?

