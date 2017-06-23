mobile menu mobile search

These government departments pay the highest average salaries

By June 23, 20177 Comments
These government departments pay the highest average salaries
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

Data published by StatsSA finds that South Africa’s 47 national government departments spent R137 billion on compensation of employees during the 2015/16 fiscal year.

The stats body provided a synopsis of which departments paid their employees the most in terms of compensation.

According to the data, sourced from the latest Financial statistics of national government report, 70% of the R137 billion was taken up by three departments: South African Police Service (42%), Defence (18%) and Correctional Services (10%). All three share one common element: their main function revolves around security.

StatsSA broke down the data by looking at how much each department pays, on average, per civil servant.

Ranked on this basis, the top spot is occupied by the Office of the Chief Justice, which spent R1.3 billion in compensation during 2015/16. With 1,613 employees under its wing, that translates to an annual compensation of R808,249 per person.

“That is not to suggest, however, that the Office of the Chief Justice is overly generous compared with other departments; rather, it points to a relatively high proportion of senior staff in the department, with the skills and experience to match,” StatsSA stressed.

International Relations and Cooperation takes second spot (R735,976), followed by Parliament (R724,328) and Traditional Affairs (R707,825).

National Treasury is ranked 12th (R599 269) and the Presidency 30th (R454,524). Stats SA is in 39th position (R345,409), appearing just below Justice and Constitutional Development and above Correctional Services.

Although the South African Police Service has the largest compensation bill, it is ranked 44th out of 47 departments in terms of average compensation. Employees earn an average of R298,002 per annum.

Read: South African salaries in 2017: what people earn

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Headline statssa
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

Govt pursuing Nuclear Build Programme

Thumbs-up

These are the most trusted companies in South Africa

MIcrosoft new logo

Microsoft SA launches online portal to give students free software

Cloud computing

Drive Revenue successfully closes angel funding round

Jacob Zuma in Germany speaking

5 important things happening in South Africa today

Uber logo on bag

UberEATS launches in Stellenbosch

Vodacom Ball

Vodacom CFO talks SA downgrade and the next evolution in mobile

Ford recalls 15‚600 vehicles in South Africa over fire risk – report

Join the Conversation
  • OnceBitten2

    Expect these salary levels to stay stagnant in the future, as unemployment and social grants increase, while tax payers contributions decrease. RSA is a ticking time bomb, thank g*d I made the move 3 years ago and got out.

    • Dominant-Gene

      When you coming back buddy?? SA needs you

  • WookieJebus

    Interesting how the people in charge of our children’s future get paid the least..

  • Tuesday Is Soylent Green Day

    Public Works – the department to lose, steal and waste the most money pays some of the the highest salaries. No surprises there.

  • Konstabel Koekemoer

    Why is Traditional Affairs so high?

    • Sennen Goroshi

      What exactly do they do?

  • Cheesy 3.0

    i.e. ALL of them …

2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×