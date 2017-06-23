These government departments pay the highest average salaries

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a74597b0&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1072&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a74597b0' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Data published by StatsSA finds that South Africa’s 47 national government departments spent R137 billion on compensation of employees during the 2015/16 fiscal year.

The stats body provided a synopsis of which departments paid their employees the most in terms of compensation.

According to the data, sourced from the latest Financial statistics of national government report, 70% of the R137 billion was taken up by three departments: South African Police Service (42%), Defence (18%) and Correctional Services (10%). All three share one common element: their main function revolves around security.

StatsSA broke down the data by looking at how much each department pays, on average, per civil servant.

Ranked on this basis, the top spot is occupied by the Office of the Chief Justice, which spent R1.3 billion in compensation during 2015/16. With 1,613 employees under its wing, that translates to an annual compensation of R808,249 per person.

“That is not to suggest, however, that the Office of the Chief Justice is overly generous compared with other departments; rather, it points to a relatively high proportion of senior staff in the department, with the skills and experience to match,” StatsSA stressed.

International Relations and Cooperation takes second spot (R735,976), followed by Parliament (R724,328) and Traditional Affairs (R707,825).

National Treasury is ranked 12th (R599 269) and the Presidency 30th (R454,524). Stats SA is in 39th position (R345,409), appearing just below Justice and Constitutional Development and above Correctional Services.

Although the South African Police Service has the largest compensation bill, it is ranked 44th out of 47 departments in terms of average compensation. Employees earn an average of R298,002 per annum.

