These are the most popular cars, bakkies and SUVs in South Africa

Lightstone Auto has provided the full sales breakdown for passenger, utility and sports utility vehicles sold in 2016 – and tried and trusted favourites topped the list.

As has been a running trend every month, the VW Polo Vivo has emerged as the vehicle of choice for South Africans in 2016, racking up the most sales over the course of the year.

Looking in other categories, the winners also do not stray too far from the staples that we have grown to understand to be the most popular cars in the country, with the Toyota Hilux and Toyota Fortuner coming up tops in the light bakkie and SUV categories.

It should be noted that the sales figures below include only the preliminary sales for December 2016, as the confirmed December numbers will only be available at the end of January.

The total sales figures are based on the monthly tallies as recorded by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa).

The figures also exclude any Mercedes-Benz models, as the company does not report detailed sales to Naamsa, nor Hyundai and Kia models, which only report detailed sales 5 months in arrears.

These are the top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles including SUVs in 2016:

Volkswagen Polo Vivo (hatch & sedan) – 28,830

Volkswagen Polo (hatch & sedan) – 22,557

Toyota Etios (hatch & sedan) – 12,768

Ford Fiesta (hatch) – 12,204

Ford EcoSport (SUV) – 11,441

Toyota Fortuner (SUV) – 11,060

Toyota Corolla Quest (sedan) – 9,768

Toyota Corolla (sedan) – 6, 826

BMW 3 Series (estate & sedan) – 6,680

Renault Sandero II (hatch) – 5,857

Bakkies

According to Lightstone, the figures for the full bakkie range (single and double cab) are not yet available, but the group was able to provide information on the top 5 overall 1-ton pickup vehicles (including single and extended cab pickups, which are not considered to be realistic options for potential Passenger vehicle buyers).

Lighstone noted that double-cab sales to the end of November ‘paint a very different picture’, with the Ford Ranger out-selling the combined total of its two nearest competitors – the Hilux & the KB.

These are the 5 best-selling ‘light’ bakkies in 2016

Toyota Hilux – 35,428

Ford Ranger – 32,428

Isuzu KB – 12,421

Nissan NP300 Hardbody – 9,961

Toyota Landcruiser PU – 3,709

