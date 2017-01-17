6 things you need to know about South Africa’s new tax laws

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ababad32&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=617&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ababad32' border='0' alt='' /></a>

President Zuma has signed off on three new Tax Amendment Acts introducing several big new changes for South African taxpayers.

The Taxation Laws Amendment Bill; the Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill; and the Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill were primarily introduced to amend major issues with current South African tax law as well as provide new incentives to current taxpayers.

The six biggest changes are detailed below.

Expect to pay more on Capital Gains Tax

As defined by the SARS handbook, Capital gains refers to any proceeds received after the disposal of an asset on or after 1 October 2001.

This includes any proceeds received after the sale of an asset, donation of an asset, death, cessation of residence, and the loss or destruction of an asset.

This will continue to form part of the current Income Tax which, as a result, could see a slight rise. These are the changes to the capital gains taxes for 2017.