The DA must not play the race card like the ANC, warns Zille

By March 20, 20176 Comments
Western Cape premier Helen Zille has warned her colleagues in the Democratic Alliance that they should be wary of adopting the racially divisive tenets of the ANC in a bid to garner more votes.

In a column for the Daily Maverick, Zille went into great detail to contextualise a series of tweets she posted last week, which appeared to ‘defend’ colonialism in South Africa, saying that not all consequences of the process were negative.

Zille tweeted that people claimed that the legacy of colonialism was only negative, but she insisted that there were positive effects as well.

Specifically, the premier said that, thanks to colonialism, South Africa benefited from an independent judiciary, transport infrastructure and other modern social features.

The statements sparked outrage from social media users, who lambasted Zille for ‘defending colonialism’ and implying that native societies would be unable to develop similar or better systems without western influence.

The tweets prompted responses from several DA members, including DA leader Mmusi Maimane and spokesperson Phumzile van Damme, who both said that there was nothing justifiable about colonialism.

The DA said that Zille would face its disciplinary committee over the tweets, and that Zille’s comments were “indefensible”.

Speaking while white

In her Daily Maverick column, Zille said her tweets were in the context of her trip to Singapore, where the country was able to bend its colonialist past into a more productive future for all its people.

However the backlash to her tweets – which she insists were not defending colonialism in any way, merely pointing out that there was an opportunity to build on the things it brought with it – reminded her that white South Africans had to be silent.

“While travel broadens the mind, I tend to forget that, on returning to South Africa, it is best to shrink your mind again to fit the contours of political correctness. Especially if you are white,” Zille said.

“We pay lip service to equal citizenship. In reality, every opinion is judged on the basis of the colour of the person who expresses it. ‘Speaking while white’ is considered the ultimate sin, in terms of the increasingly popular ideology called ‘critical race theory’. ”

Zille said that while she had always known that the ‘radical racial’ angle was part and parcel of the ANC and its rhetoric, she expressed concern that the DA was following suit.

“The real danger is that the DA, in its quest for votes, may start to swallow every tenet, myth and shibboleth of African racial-nationalist propaganda, including the scape-goating of minorities, populist mobilisation and political patronage. Then the institutionalisation of corruption will only be a matter of time.”

“If this were to happen, it will be irrelevant whether we win or lose elections, because we will no longer offer an alternative,” Zille said.

Read: Zille in hot water over ‘colonialism’ tweets

Staff Writer

Join the Conversation
  • Kath Joubert

    Well said Helen. I agree with you.

  • the-TRUTH

    DA must charge Mme Helen Zille for bringing the DA’s reputation into disrepute and for violating the DA’s social media policy and/or the DA’s federal Constitution. If they are not seen to be acting against case, this could prove to be a curse come the 2019 national elections…

  • chunk

    We South Africans only like to view the facts that suite our narrative. This goes for all.

  • James Dean

    The black population forgets that Helen Zille was once a member of the Black Sash.

  • James Dean

    Copy and paste from Sowetan Live, April 2014.

    Things you may not know about Helen Zille

    We all know Helen Zille as the Premier of the Western Cape and leader of the Democratic Alliance(DA), but what else do you know about her?

    – Helen Zille was born in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, the eldest child of parents who separately left Germany in the 1930s to avoid Nazi persecution (her maternal grandfather and paternal grandmother were Jewish).

    – Her father’s uncle was the artist Heinrich Zille.

    – Her mother was a volunteer with the Black Sash Advice Office.

    – She obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Witwatersrand

    – Zille speaks fluent English, Afrikaans, Xhosa and German.

    – Helen is married to Professor John Maree, and together they have two sons, Paul and Thomas.

    – Prior to entering politics, Helen Zille made a name for herself during the apartheid era as a political journalist, working for the Rand Daily Mail, South Africa’s leading liberal newspaper.

    – As a political correspondent for the now defunct Rand Daily Mail, Zille’s journalistic skills helped her uncover the true story behind Black Consciousness Movement (BCM) leader, Steve Biko’s death in 1977, which she discovered were due to police brutality and not natural causes as the government had claimed. The Apartheid government’s reaction to the article was to threaten the Rand Daily Mail with banning and called Zille and her editor, Allister Sparks, before the Press Council. The Presiding Judge of the Council, Justice Oscar Galgut, found both Zille and Sparks guilty of “tendentious reporting” and forced the Rand Daily Mail to make a correction.

    – She resigned from the Rand Daily Mail along with editor Allister Sparks, after the paper’s owner, Anglo American, demanded that Sparks tone down the paper’s equal rights rhetoric.

    – Zille was heavily involved in the Black Sash movement during the 1980s. She served on the regional and national executives of the organisation, and was also vice-chair of the End Conscription Campaign in the Western Cape.

    – During this time she was arrested for being in a “group area” without a permit, and received a suspended prison sentence.

    – Zille and her husband later offered their home as a safe house for political activists during the 1986 State of Emergency, and she was temporarily forced into hiding with their two-year-old son.

    – She knew and was mentored by anti-apartheid figurehead Harry Schwarz since she was a child.

    – Zille was also actively involved in the South Africa Beyond Apartheid Project and the Cape Town Peace Committee. She later gathered evidence for the Goldstone Commission which investigated attempts to destabilise the Western Cape before the elections in 1994.

    – Zille formed a public policy consultancy in 1989 and in 1993 she was offered the position of Director of Development and Public Affairs at the University of Cape Town. During this time Zille also chaired the governing body of Grove Primary School, and in 1996 led a successful challenge against government policy limiting governing bodies’ powers to appoint staff

    – Zille was nominated as one of 820 world mayors and was winner of the 2008 World Mayor award in October 2008. “ Helen Zille is a passionate and very hard-working mayor who has stood up to enormous bullying to push for improved service delivery in her city.

  • Cheesy 3.0

    There is only one Politically Correct ‘truth’ in this age: ‘Whites and everything about them is bad and wrong’.

