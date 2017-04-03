The plan to keep Zuma in office

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=afee94f8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=633&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=afee94f8' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Zuma’s backers reached a conclusion in recent weeks that it was safe to get rid of opponents such as Gordhan – and they have a number of ways to make sure the movement to oust the president loses momentum, according to a report by the City Press.

Vote

Key to these plans is a reliance on a motion of no confidence failing, as Zuma’s backers are confident that they will muster the 201 votes to keep him in power.

While members of his party including long time allies and the executive “Top Six” have spoken out against Zuma’s decision to fire Gordhan, insiders speaking to the City Press noted that Zuma could still rely on the ANC’s history to swing votes.

The source noted it was not easy for an ANC member, especially the backbenchers, to take an anti-ANC position and that they would continue to vote ANC when the DA and EFF bring the motion to parliament.

Time and Mbete

Opposition parties are also concerned that momentum could be lost as parliament is in recess and only resumes on 9 May.

The EFF’s Julius Malema has already threatened to take the speaker of the national assembly, Baleka Mbete, to court if she does not convene an urgent sitting, but he too may be waiting a while, the sources said.

She is currently out of the country and plans to draw out the process for as long as possible when she returns.

Lobbying

It is believed that Mbete’s slowing down of proceedings would also give time for Zuma’s allies to lobby MPs one by one while in their home districts.

In contrast, opposition ANC members such as Ramaphosa and Gordhan could not rely on this grass-roots level to drum up support.

No resignations or stepping down

Despite earlier reports, there would also be no mass resignation of Cabinet ministers. This was echoed by the SACP on Friday evening, who despite calling for Zuma’s resignation, announced that it would not be withdrawing any members so as to “fight the party from the inside”.

The insiders also believe that no ANC members would be stepping down for fear of creating a vacuum to which Zuma could appoint more loyal members.

They pointed to the now-forgotten ministers who resigned in solidarity with former president, Thabo Mbeki, in 2008 and noted that speaking out too soon would be considered political suicide.

