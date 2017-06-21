BitCo extends fibre offering to 8 provinces

BitCo, a provider of internet, voice and connectivity solutions, has increased its national coverage to eight provinces.
The company offers more than half a dozen fibre packages for businesses. “The next step is making these options available to more people, which is why we’re taking fibre to 42 new regions around the country,” said BitCo CEO, Jarryd Chatz.
Beyond its independent Tier 1 status, BitCo’s fibre packages offer businesses temporary wireless connectivity during fibre deployment (location dependent), uncapped and synchronous internet.
The new locations include:
Gauteng:
- Bronkhorstspruit
- Ennerdale
- Evaton
- Ga-Rankuwa
- Hammanskraal
- Heidelberg
- Meyerton
- Nigel
- Sebokeng
- Soshanguve
KwaZulu-Natal:
- Amanzimtoti
- Ballito
- Empangeni
- eSikhawini
- Hillcrest
- King Shaka International Airport
- Melmoth
- Mtunzini
- Paulpietersburg
- Richards Bay
- Stanger/ KwaDukuza
- Vryheid
- Woodhurst
Western Cape:
- Atlantis
- Bloubergstrand
- George
- Hout Bay
- Knysna
- Mitchells Plain
- Mossel Bay
Regions in other South African provinces include:
- East London, Eastern Cape
- Ermelo, Mpumalanga
- Hendrina, Mpumalanga
- Klerksdorp, North West
- Mthatha, Eastern Cape
- Parys, Free State
- Potchefstroom, North West
- Piet Retief, Mpumalanga
- Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape
- Secunda, Mpumalanga
BitCo’s coverage map can be found here.