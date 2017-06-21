BitCo extends fibre offering to 8 provinces

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a8d670fb&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=675&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a8d670fb' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BitCo, a provider of internet, voice and connectivity solutions, has increased its national coverage to eight provinces.

The company offers more than half a dozen fibre packages for businesses. “The next step is making these options available to more people, which is why we’re taking fibre to 42 new regions around the country,” said BitCo CEO, Jarryd Chatz.

Beyond its independent Tier 1 status, BitCo’s fibre packages offer businesses temporary wireless connectivity during fibre deployment (location dependent), uncapped and synchronous internet.

The new locations include:

Gauteng:

Bronkhorstspruit

Ennerdale

Evaton

Ga-Rankuwa

Hammanskraal

Heidelberg

Meyerton

Nigel

Sebokeng

Soshanguve

KwaZulu-Natal:

Amanzimtoti

Ballito

Empangeni

eSikhawini

Hillcrest

King Shaka International Airport

Melmoth

Mtunzini

Paulpietersburg

Richards Bay

Stanger/ KwaDukuza

Vryheid

Woodhurst

Western Cape:

Atlantis

Bloubergstrand

George

Hout Bay

Knysna

Mitchells Plain

Mossel Bay

Regions in other South African provinces include:

East London, Eastern Cape

Ermelo, Mpumalanga

Hendrina, Mpumalanga

Klerksdorp, North West

Mthatha, Eastern Cape

Parys, Free State

Potchefstroom, North West

Piet Retief, Mpumalanga

Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape

Secunda, Mpumalanga

BitCo’s coverage map can be found here.

