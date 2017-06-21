mobile menu mobile search

BitCo extends fibre offering to 8 provinces

By June 21, 20170 Comments
BitCo, a provider of  internet, voice and connectivity solutions, has increased its national coverage to eight provinces.

The company offers more than half a dozen fibre packages for businesses. “The next step is making these options available to more people, which is why we’re taking fibre to 42 new regions around the country,” said BitCo CEO, Jarryd Chatz.

Beyond its independent Tier 1 status, BitCo’s fibre packages offer businesses temporary wireless connectivity during fibre deployment (location dependent), uncapped and synchronous internet.

The new locations include:

Gauteng:

  • Bronkhorstspruit
  • Ennerdale
  • Evaton
  • Ga-Rankuwa
  • Hammanskraal
  • Heidelberg
  • Meyerton
  • Nigel
  • Sebokeng
  • Soshanguve

KwaZulu-Natal:

  • Amanzimtoti
  • Ballito
  • Empangeni
  • eSikhawini
  • Hillcrest
  • King Shaka International Airport
  • Melmoth
  • Mtunzini
  • Paulpietersburg
  • Richards Bay
  • Stanger/ KwaDukuza
  • Vryheid
  • Woodhurst

Western Cape:

  • Atlantis
  • Bloubergstrand
  • George
  • Hout Bay
  • Knysna
  • Mitchells Plain
  • Mossel Bay

Regions in other South African provinces include:

  • East London, Eastern Cape
  • Ermelo, Mpumalanga
  • Hendrina, Mpumalanga
  • Klerksdorp, North West
  • Mthatha, Eastern Cape
  • Parys, Free State
  • Potchefstroom, North West
  • Piet Retief, Mpumalanga
  • Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape
  • Secunda, Mpumalanga

BitCo’s coverage map can be found here.

