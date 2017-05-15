EOH CEO steps down in executive restructure

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aa9447e5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=687&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aa9447e5' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EOH CEO and founder, Asher Bohbot, will be stepping down from the position, following a meeting to determine the company’s leadership succession plans.

EOH determined that to enhance focus and control, the group’s divisional structure is to be further strengthened with each division being led by its own CEO and executive committee team.

To ensure continuity of the EOH culture, philosophy and value system, it was decided that the successor to the Group CEO is to come from within the current EOH Executive team, and to enhance the effectiveness of the board of directors, the divisional CEOs are to join the Board as Executive Directors, the company said in a statement.

Bohot, who has served as the company’s top executive for 19 years, will be leaving at the end of June 2017 and will be taking a six month sabbatical.

During this time he will be available in an advisory capacity, following which he will re-join the board as a Non-Executive Director, the group said.

Zunaid Mayet, CEO of the EOH Industrial Technologies division, has been appointed as the Group CEO.

The following EOH executives have been appointed as executive directors:

CEO of EOH ICT, Rob Godlonton

CEO of EOH BPO, Johan Van Jaarsveld

CEO of EOH International, Ebrahim Laher

CEO of EOH Public Services, Jehan Mackay

Group Business Development Director, Brian Gubbins

“The Executive team has been together at EOH for many years. The Board has full confidence that this team will successfully take EOH into its next phase of its development,” the group said.

