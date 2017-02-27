Blue Label’s Cell C acquisition deal inches closer after Telkom scare

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ae24a753&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=711&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ae24a753' border='0' alt='' /></a>

JSE-listed Blue Label Telecoms says it has entered into a ‘binding umbrella restructure agreement’ with Cell C, debt providers of the mobile operator, a third party investor, and other relevant parties to ensure that its acquisition deal goes ahead.

Bloomberg reported last week that Telkom was again considering a bid of $1 billion (around R13 billion) for Cell C. However, Cell C said it is committed to its deal with Blue Label, which was initially announced as far back as December 2015.

In October last year, Blue Label said it would up its stake in Cell C with a R5.5 billion payment for 45% of the company, up from R4 billion for a 35% stake it originally offered.

In a statement to shareholders on Monday (27 February), Blue Label said the binding agreement would involve the following:

The maximum Net Borrowings of Cell C will be reduced to approximately R6.0 billion

The third party investor is to subscribe for 15% of the share capital of Cell C for R2.0 billion

Blue Label’s subscription for 45% of the share capital of Cell C remains unchanged.

“The binding restructure agreement is subject to the conclusion of the relevant transaction agreements, which agreements are expected to be unconditional by no later than 30 June 2017,” the telco said.

Earlier in February, S&P Global downgraded Cell C’s corporate credit rating after missing an interest payment on its senior secured bonds.

S&P however, did note that Cell C was in the process of restructuring its debt in an acquisition deal involving Blue Label and other shareholders.

“As such, the current downgrade will be reviewed if and when a deal materialises,” the ratings firm said.

Following the statement from Blue Label, by 13h45 shares in the company jumped 4.6% to R18.61.

