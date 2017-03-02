MTN reveals Smart Village acquisition price

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ae24a753&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=711&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ae24a753' border='0' alt='' /></a>

MTN acquired Smart Village for a cash consideration of R220 million and a deferred consideration of R12 million.

The deal was concluded in November 2016, and expanded MTN’s fibre-to-the-home footprint across the country.

Smart Village has a fibre network which passes 22,000 homes – connecting 7,000 homes in Gauteng, the Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Smart Village will give MTN a presence in several gated estates and apartment blocks, business parks, and shopping malls.

MTN said the deal will also bolster MTN’s presence in the enterprise space by giving MTN Business the ability to provide wholesale access to 4,228 enterprises passed by Smart Village.

It will ensure savings for customers, as traffic is routed via MTN’s backhaul infrastructure.

MTN said the deal will not impact any Smart Village employees.

