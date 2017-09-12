Apple launches iPhone 8 with wireless charging

Apple has launched the iPhone 8, skipping the “S” step in its product release cycle for the first time since the iPhone 3Gs.

The next iPhone “due” was the 7s and 7s Plus.

The iPhone 8 will come in a standard and Plus model, and will be available in silver, space grey, and gold.

The iPhone 8 will have a 4.7″ display, while the iPhone 8 Plus sporting a 5.5″ screen.

Both devices are microscopically sealed for water and dust resistance, and have glass on the front and back, said Apple.

The iPhone 8 will run on a six-core processor that Apple has called the A11 Bionic – which offers 70%-faster performance on multithreaded workloads.

Apple said the iPhone 8 will feature a new 12MP camera sensor that provides 83% more light, and is more power efficient.

The iPhone 8 Plus features twin 12MP cameras with an f/1.8 lens on the standard camera, and an f/2.8 aperture on its telephoto lens.

4K video

Thanks to the new Apple-designed image signal processor in the A11, the iPhone 8 can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second. It can also shoot 1080p HD video in 240fps slow-motion, said Apple.

The iPhone 8 has the highest-quality video capture ever in a smartphone, able to handle 2 million tiles per second, it added.

Its cameras are further calibrated for augmented reality, supported by new gyroscopes and sensors.

Apple said the application processor, graphics processor, and image processor in the A11 Bionic are also tuned for augmented reality.

Wireless charging

Apple has also added wireless charging support for the iPhone 8, using the Qi standard.

iPhone 8 also now supports fast charge.

Pricing and availability

Pre-orders for iPhone 8 will open on 15 September, and it will launch on 22 September.

Apple also announced that iOS 11 will be released on 19 September.

Apple iPhone 8 64GB – $699

Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB – $799

256GB versions of both models will also be available, but pricing has not yet been announced.

Reporting by MyBroadband

