FNB launches next generation branded smartphones

First National Bank (FNB) has announced its next generation branded smartphones, the ConeXis A2 and the flagship ConeXis X2, which will be available from 2 October 2017.

In addition, the bank announced its new data and voice packages, including the FNB Connect Ultimate Voice package as well as a ‘Double Your Data’ promotion deal on once-off data bundles.

“It’s been over two years since the launch of FNB Connect and roughly a year since FNB became the first bank in Africa to launch its own branded smartphones. We are incredibly excited about our digital journey and ongoing commitment to empower our customers with tools to fully embrace an end-to-end digital experience,” said Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt, CEO of FNB consumer segment.

The flagship FNB ConeXis X2 has a sleek design, metallic finish, 32GB storage capacity, multifunctional fingerprint reader and enhanced dual rear camera capabilities with 3D photo shooting.

The X2 is enabled with Tap & Pay functionality using Near Field Communication (NFC) and has a pre-installed FNB widget that allows instant message viewing, viewing of Connect subscription usage balances and access to perform a quick recharge should the need arise.

The A2 also has a metallic finish with a 4.5 inch display and 8GB memory powered by an improved 2000 mAh battery.

Both devices are preloaded with FNB’s zero-rated banking App and calls from Connect SIM subscribers to the FNB contact centre are free, thus providing means to bank anywhere and at any time.

The FNB Connect Ultimate package announced at the same time as the smartphones, allows subscribers to make calls to any network for R399 with 4,000 voice minutes.

FNB Connect subscribers will also enjoy a ‘Double Your Data’ offer for any once-off data bundle purchase for the ConeXis A2 or X2 respectively.

FNB Connect has sold 487,000 smart devices as well as 75,000 ConeXis A1 and X1 smartphones.

