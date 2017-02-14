A look at the new R4.3 billion hotel and casino being built in Pretoria

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7848641&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=925&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a7848641' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Sun International is preparing to open its first new development in 15 years – the R4.26 billion Times Square hotel and casino situated in Menlyn Maine.

The multi-billion rand investment is expected to bring a significant boost to the city of Tshwane’s tourism and will host the country’s second largest casino alongside a 5-star Sun International hotel.

It will also feature an array of restaurants and several entertainment options.

The construction broke ground just over 32 months ago, and is expected to near the completion of its first phase within the coming weeks, with the casino wing expected to open its doors on 1 April 2017.

This will be followed by the opening of the Arena in November 2017 and finally the hotel in March 2018.

BusinessTech spoke to Sun International’s Michael Farr, group general manager of brand and communications, and development manager Anton Steenkamp as to the specific attractions to look out for at the new Times Square development and the massive figures behind the development.

They highlighted the following:

2,000 Slots/60 Tables facility – one of the largest casinos in South Africa.

Unique new gaming lounges, Privé and private gaming facilities.

Signature restaurants, including the first Guy Fieri Restaurant in South Africa.

8,500 seat arena.

Mixed room configuration hotel, including Standard, Luxury and Premium rooms of exceptional quality and standards throughout.

Unique facilities for Premium room guests including a Private Reception area, Spa, Gym, Boardroom facilities and Sundowner Bar and rim flow pool.

Convention Facilities with multiple break-a-way room.

Private Swimming pool.

Construction facts as provided by Sun International:

Read: This Cape Town hotel opening next month has a R140,000 per night room