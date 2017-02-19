These are the top 10 most expensive suburbs to rent property in South Africa

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7848641&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=925&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a7848641' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A new report shows the most exclusive areas in South Africa when it comes to renting property.

The report, compiled by the country’s largest processor of residential rental transactions PayProp, and detailed in the Sunday Times, showed that Midstream Estates in Centurion, Tshwane, beat the more well-known affluent areas in Cape Town.

PayProp’s data for the fourth quarter of 2016 put the average monthly rental price in Midstream Estates at R16,000, ahead of suburbs including: Hout Bay, Sea Point, Franschhoek and Camps Bay.

The top five suburbs in the report all commanded an average rental price exceeding R12,000 per month, versus the average price of R7,062.91 per month.

Top 10 most expensive suburbs to rent property in South Africa



# Suburb Province 1 Midstream Estates Tshwane 2 Hout Bay Western Cape 3 Sea Point Western Cape 4 Franschhoek Western Cape 5 Camps Bay Western Cape 6 Umhlanga Rocks KwaZulu-Natal 7 Claremont Western Cape 8 Ballito KwaZulu-Natal 9 Umhlanga Ridge KwaZulu-Natal 10 Hillcrest KwaZulu-Natal

Other notable suburbs in PayProp’s report included: Tokai and Constantia, in Cape Town, while Bryanston and Fourways, located in North Joburg, also featured in the top 15.

Average rental in South Africa’s nine provinces in Q3 2016



# Province Price # Eastern Cape R5 226 # Free State R5 225 # Gauteng R6 961 # KwaZulu-Natal R7 061 # Limpopo R7 382 # Mpumalanga R6 748 # North West R4 697 # Northern Cape R7 562 # Western Cape R7 529

