Biggest salary increases in South Africa: 2016 vs 2017

The latest CareerJunction salary index for 2017 has revealed how much is being offered for jobs across 10 major sectors in South Africa.

The CJ salary review is compiled exclusively for the South African workforce and HR/recruitment professionals, and is based on over 30,000 job listings on the CareerJunction website.

The review is published annually, presenting the opportunity to track year-on-year changes in market-related pay across 10 sectors in South Africa.

Of the 81 listed jobs that have comparative data for 2016 and 2017, 40, or just about half have shown a decline in salary – ranging from offers of 0.9% less for advertisers, to over 44% less offered for dispatch and receiving positions.

On the other side of that coin, salary increases on jobs offered range from a 0.3% increase for those looking at management accounting positions, to a massive 79% increase on office management positions.

2016 and much of 2017 have been an incredibly tumultuous time, economically, and many sectors have suffered as result. This is reflected in the change in monthly salaries seen offered between April 2016 and April 2017.

One of the hardest-hit sectors is the marketing and advertising field, where one job (marketing assistane) saw the monthly salary increase from 2016.

Conversely, the ITC sector is doing far better, where all but two job types saw salaries climb.

The tables below show the salary changes in each sector, looking at the maximum salaries offered to skilled employees between 2016 and 2015, as reported by CareerJunction.

Only jobs where comparable salaries were available were taken from the reports. For a full break down of salaries for jobs offered in 2017, check out South African salaries in 2017: what people earn.

Architecture and Engineering

Job 2016 Salary 2017 Salary Change Architecture R23 973 R30 360 +26.6% Civil Engineering R42 153 R47 074 +11.7% Industrial Engineering R44 024 R46 721 +6.1% Electronic Engineering R37 007 R39 063 +5.6% Mechanical Engineering R49 439 R48 021 -2.9% Electrical Engineering R46 446 R42 889 -7.7% Engineering Drafting R27 408 R24 402 -11.0%

Building and Construction

Job 2016 Salary 2017 Salary Change Consulting engineering R36 105 R43 208 +19.7% Quantity surveying R29 583 R34 295 +15.9% Electricians R22 985 R23 150 +0.7% Civil Engineering R42 153 R40 417 -4.1%

Warehousing and Logistics

Job 2016 Salary 2017 Salary Change Logistics management R23 748 R38 923 +63.9% Distribution / courier services R10 967 R13 721 +25.1% Warehouse operations R13 995 R16 292 +16.4% Route management and control R20 683 R17 938 -13.3% Packing and packaging R6 535 R4 786 -26.8% Dispatch and receiving R18 176 R10 117 -44.3%

Information Technology and Communication

Job 2016 Salary 2017 Salary Change IT project admin and management R37 019 R44 571 +20.4% Software development R37 278 R43 358 +16.3% Systems and network admin R27 671 R31 071 +12.3% UX and HUI design R33 659 R37 384 +11.1% Data analysis and warehousing R36 792 R39 802 +8.2% Network planning, design and installation R26 757 R28 327 +5.9% Database design, development and admin R34 285 R36 189 +5.6% Business analysis R41 726 R43 831 +5.0% Technical and business architecture R56 477 R53 389 -5.5% Systems analysis R42 532 R39 811 -6.4%

Finance

Job 2016 Salary 2017 Salary Change Financial management R48 843 R64 983 +33.0% Purchasing and procurement R23 568 R28 462 +20.8% Actuary R35 978 R43 389 +20.6% Portfolio management R30 364 R35 285 +16.2% Insurance advisory R16 961 R17 839 +5.2% Management accounting R42 096 R42 208 +0.3% Internal auditing R37 824 R37 290 -1.4% Bookkeeping R18 842 R18 541 -1.6% Payroll and wages R20 413 R19 970 -2.2% Accounts payable and receivable R21 073 R20 551 -2.5% Asset management R33 881 R32 545 -4.0% Chartered accounting R46 425 R44 236 -4.7% Taxation R44 038 R40 564 -7.9% Risk management R48 675 R40 952 -15.9% Investment banking R39 659 R30 794 -22.4% Treasury management R55 083 R36 556 -33.6%

Marketing

Job 2016 Salary 2017 Salary Change Marketing assistance R16 169 R18 346 +13.5% Advertising R18 100 R17 940 -0.9% Brand management R37 452 R32 512 -13.2% Product management R39 060 R30 864 -21.0% Market research and analysis R36 967 R28 232 -23.6% Communications and public relations R31 144 R22 856 -26.6%

Sales

Job 2016 Salary 2017 Salary Change Telesales and telemarketing R10 302 R14 433 +40.1% Sales management R30 331 R37 827 +24.7% Travel agent R15 444 R19 190 +24.3% Short-term life and medical insurance brokering R17 419 R19 377 +11.2% Retail R13 741 R14 794 +7.7% Representative sales consulting R18 556 R18 175 -2.1% Real estate and property agent R24 262 R19 178 -21.0% Merchandiser, product promoter and demonstrator R15 486 R11 088 -28.4% Account management R29 010 R17 731 -38.9%

Administration, Office and Support

Job 2016 Salary 2017 Salary Change Office Management R22 136 R39 598 +79.0% Teller & Cashier R6 189 R7 678 +24.0% Client and Customer support R13 748 R14 894 +8.3% Personal Assistant R18 091 R19 164 +5.9% Admin Clerk R12 277 R12 979 +5.7% Secretary R20 672 R21 523 +4.1% Health safety and Environment R21 254 R21 637 +1.8% Switchboard & Reception R10 690 R10 228 -4.3% Call center supervisor R14 929 R14 111 -5.5% Call center operator R13 631 R12 562 -7.8% Human Resources officer R22 990 R20 608 -10.4% Data Capturing R11 885 R9 071 -23.7%

Manufacturing and Assembly

Job 2016 Salary 2017 Salary Change Plant management R40 238 R55 542 +38.0% Tool and dye making R22 162 R28 787 +30.0% Artisan R20 681 R25 115 +21.4% Quality Control and assurance R17 901 R20 003 +11.7% Metallurgy and boiler making R21 500 R20 784 -3.3% Machinist R22 781 R21 936 -3.7% Materials control R25 486 R23 924 -6.1% Plant and production control R22 690 R20 295 -10.6% Printing R15 875 R13 818 -13.0% Food processing and tech R22 407 R17 114 -23.6% Process control R25 343 R19 093 -24.7%

